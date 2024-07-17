Submit Release
Fieldman New Self-Service Appointment Scheduling Module Replaces Call Centers

The self-service appointment scheduling module allows residents to schedule their own appointments for a field technician visit by scanning a QR code

Our new feature eliminates the call center, making scheduling five times more efficient compared to traditional methods”
— Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman

SAWYER, MI, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldman's Asset & Work Management Platform has launched a self-service appointment scheduling module integrated with its dynamic scheduling feature. This innovative addition empowers utilities and utility contractors to bypass call centers, allowing residents to schedule their appointments for field technician visits seamlessly by scanning a QR code on a door hanger or mailing insert.

"Traditionally, making an appointment with a resident is a very expensive and complex process for utilities. It takes a customer services representative 4-5 attempts on average to finally reach a resident to inform them about the need for a utility inspection inside the house or the installation of a new smart meter, not to mention that utilities may have outdated phone numbers," says Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman. Our new feature eliminates the call center, making scheduling five times more efficient compared to traditional methods."

Residents can scan a QR code from a door hanger or visit a website with a calendar to select a convenient day and time. The calendar's availability is configured based on various factors such as blackout schedules, geography, and technician availability. It also includes a verification step to ensure that appointments can only be booked by residents whose properties are scheduled for utility jobs.

Fieldman's new self-scheduling module was tested in a smart meter deployment project in Colorado and demonstrated outstanding results. During the first week of the program, about 70% of contacted residents booked appointments by scanning a QR code using their smartphones. This is twice as effective as the typical industry metric, which sees 30% of notified residents scheduling appointments. Automated appointment reminders via text keep the number of customer no-shows low.

Self-service appointment scheduling lowers the organization's back-office costs by eliminating or dramatically reducing scheduling call volume, freeing up resources to focus on field service projects. The facing interface can be themed or branded to match a utility or utility contractor's style, providing residents with a consistent look and feel. With this new self-service scheduling module, Fieldman is revolutionizing how utilities and utility contractors manage appointments, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction across the board.

About Fieldman
Fieldman is a leading provider of asset and work management solutions for utilities and utility contractors. Our platform integrates advanced scheduling, asset management, and field service capabilities to optimize operations and improve service delivery. For more information, visit Fieldman's website.

