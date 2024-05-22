Fieldman Launches Dynamic Scheduling to Optimize Utility Field Projects

How dynamic scheduling can effortlessly reduce unscheduled and overbooked jobs Fieldman platform

SAWYER, MI, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldman's Work Management Platform now features dynamic scheduling, enabling real-time adjustments based on geography, job complexity, technician availability, and other variables. This solution significantly improves operational efficiency and creates a more agile and cost-effective scheduling model.

"The biggest inefficiencies in utility field projects stem from initiating work orders, handling planning and scheduling, and managing isolated data," says Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman. "Our new feature addresses these challenges by replacing slow, inconsistent manual processes with efficient, real-time scheduling." This enhancement benefits project managers by improving overall scheduling operations.

The advantage of dynamic over traditional scheduling is its adaptability. Traditional methods, often manual or using basic software, assign fixed time slots and can't adjust to changes in location or technician availability. In contrast, dynamic scheduling is responsive to real-time disruptions or updates; it can be tailored to specific work areas, maintenance schedules, inventory availability, and other variables. As a result, real-time scheduling enhances operational efficiency by 20 to 30 %.

According to McKinsey's research, "schedule optimization is one of the most challenging optimization problems due to variations in types of work and operations". [...] To be truly useful, optimization models need to operate in almost real time so that they can react to changes such as employee sick days and unexpected demand surges".

Fieldman's dynamic scheduling system analyzes variables in real time. It incorporates knowledge from various utility field projects, such as smart meter deployments, leak and gas regulator inspections, and HVAC maintenance. This information is used to enhance Fieldman's new dynamic appointment feature, ensuring efficient and timely service delivery.

A dynamic scheduling model overlays the existing Fieldman work management platform. Fieldman features a user-friendly interface and incorporates analytics-driven algorithms. Seamlessly integrated with Fieldman's existing asset and work management solution, it automatically generates work orders that appear in technicians' field service apps on the appointment day, reducing technicians' downtime and boosting productivity.

Algorithms can be changed depending on business needs or project specifications and can be tested in an isolated testing cloud environment. After successful testing, dynamic scheduling can be applied to a whole field project.

Workforce optimization has long been one of the most challenging issues for utility field operations, and Fieldman is excited to offer a solution that can streamline and accelerate workforce management processes.

About Fieldman

Fieldman is an American software company that helps local governments and utility vendors to manage all types of assets, jobs, and field projects. It offers Asset & Work Management platform – an efficient, customizable, and intuitive SaaS solution that allows organizations to be more collaborative and provide the best service for American citizens.