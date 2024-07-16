MPLT Healthcare Listed as One of South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50
MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has again been listed as one of South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50.
— Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, "We're incredibly honored to be once again listed among the South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50. This recognition highlights our strong and sustainable growth, driven by our team's dedication and hard work. Their efforts have directly translated into significant achievements and revenue growth for our company. I am deeply grateful for our talented employees and excited about the remarkable milestones we will continue to reach together."
The South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50 rankings divide local businesses into two categories: the Top 25 companies with less than $25 million in revenue and the Top 25 companies with more than $25 million in revenue. These categories showcase businesses that are leading the way in South Florida.
The specific rankings will be announced on August 22 at a live reception and awards presentation at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL. The full list of Fast 50 companies is available here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal is a leading source for the latest business news and events in South Florida, offering insights that help readers grow their businesses and compete more effectively. To learn more or subscribe, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida.
