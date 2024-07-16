K3/Alpine Statement on Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump
Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles
Upholding Free Speech and Condemning Violence
The diversity of our perspectives enriches our democracy and should be celebrated, not threatened.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Below is a statement from Michael Kadisha a Principal of K3 Holdings in response to the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
— Michael Kadisha
“The entire K3/Alpine team is deeply troubled by the recent assassination attempt against former President Trump. We are saddened by this shocking incident and extend our thoughts to all those affected, especially the innocent victims.
As more details of this attack come to light, it's crucial that we reflect on the principles that unite us as a society. Our democracy is built on the foundation of free speech and the peaceful exchange of ideas. Regardless of our political beliefs, we must uphold these values and reject any form of violence.
We recognize the importance of protecting all ideas, even those that may be unpopular. Silencing voices through violence or coercion undermines the very essence of our democratic process. By ensuring that every voice is heard, we strengthen the resilience and inclusiveness of our society.
We call on everyone to unite in upholding the principles of free speech and democracy. It is through this unity that we can ensure a marketplace of ideas that is vibrant and free from fear. The diversity of our perspectives enriches our democracy and should be celebrated, not threatened.
As the conventions begin and we approach Election Day, we encourage civil discourse and the peaceful sharing of views. Protest and disagreement are vital parts of our democracy, but they must be expressed peacefully. In doing so, we honor the core values that bind us together as a society.”
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 or Alpine spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com
Dan Rene
Dan Rene Communications
+1 202-329-8357
dan@danrene.com