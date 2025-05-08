Sumihiro Investments and EDGE Partners Join Forces to Advance Foreign Direct Investment and Economic Growth

Investing in the future Gary Sumihiro Jasjit Singh EDGE Partners

Partnership Combines Decades of Global Investment Expertise Helping International Companies Successfully Enter and Grow in US Markets

Our complementary expertise enables us to support clients through every stage of their business journey.” — Gary Sumihiro

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumihiro Investments, LLC and EDGE Partners, LLC announced a strategic relationship designed to advance foreign direct investment (FDI) and drive economic development by assisting international companies in successfully entering and expanding into United States markets.This collaboration brings together two firms with proven track records in global investment, business strategy, and economic development. The partnership aims to streamline the market entry process for international clients by offering a comprehensive suite of advisory services that address investment, regulatory, and operational challenges.“We are pleased to collaborate on supporting international companies as they navigate the U.S. investment landscape,” said Jasjit Singh, Founder of EDGE Partners, LLC. “It is a critical time for global firms to understand the policy environment and strategic opportunities that come with entering the U.S. market.”Singh, the former Executive Director of SelectUSA, the nation's premier investment summit, brings deep expertise in attracting and facilitating foreign investment into the United States. As part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA plays a leading role in supporting international investors and U.S. economic development organizations.Gary Sumihiro, Founder of Sumihiro Investments, LLC, has more than 30 years of experience working across 35 countries and territories. His firm provides full-service investment and business advisory support to both startups and mature companies involved in mergers, acquisitions, IPOs, and strategic growth.“Working with Jasjit is a pleasure,” said Sumihiro. “Our complementary expertise enables us to support clients through every stage of their business journey.”Together, Sumihiro Investments and EDGE Partners will combine their global networks, policy insights, and business advisory experience to offer international companies a powerful platform for U.S. market success.Sumihiro Investments is a strategic investment and advisory firm specializing in cross-border investment, mergers and acquisitions, IPO preparation, and U.S. market entry strategies.EDGE Partners is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping international businesses navigate the U.S. market through strategic planning, investment advisory services, and policy expertise.For more information or to schedule an interview with a Sumihiro Investments or EDGE Partners spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

