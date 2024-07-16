Tap To Review Release Google Review Cards to Help Businesses Boost Online Customer Feedback

London, England – Tap To Review, the UK’s leading provider of contactless business review solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its new Google review cards, expertly designed to help businesses effortlessly boost online customer reviews.

Programmed in-house before dispatch and with no accompanying app needed due to its integration of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, Tap To Review’s new Google Review Cards are equipped with embedded tags to provide an easy and convenient way for customers to leave a review.

“In today’s digital age, your business name and online reputation mean everything,” said a spokesperson for Tap To Review. “Our Google Review Cards do more than just collect feedback; they enhance the entire customer experience. By simplifying the review process, you demonstrate that you value your customers’ time and opinions, fostering a stronger connection when asking them to leave a review.”

Committed to streamlining the review process by enhancing customer engagement, Tap To Review’s Google review cards prioritise speed and simplicity. They allow instant interaction with just a tap, appealing to all age groups and functioning in various lighting conditions.

From picking the perfect colour that matches a business’s style and brand to discretely integrating NFC tags into design elements to maintain the review cards aesthetic appeal and link to a business, Tap To Review’s Google Review Cards offer an eye-catching way to advertise a company and encourage more real-time customer reviews.

In addition to the review cards’ sleek, customisable design and heightened resilience against physical wear and tear compared to traditional QR codes, the cutting-edge business review solution is also offline accessible and can be used on a smartphone even without an internet connection.

This focus on convenience extends to Google Review Cards’ ability to support a wider range of functionalities than just opening a URL, including making payments, sharing digital business cards, and offering access control.

To ensure the security of this increased accessibility, Tap To Review’s new business review collection product can be encrypted, password-protected, and even made to work only with specific devices, whereas a QR code is more open and can be scanned by any device.

“By choosing NFC, you’re not just opting for a technology; you’re embracing a smarter, more efficient, and more engaging way to connect with your customers, with the anxiety around asking them to leave a review becoming a thing of the past,” furthered the spokesperson for Tap To Review.

With ease of setup, guaranteed secure link security, and a durable design created for frequent use, Tap To Review helps businesses elevate their online presence and embark on a journey of enhanced customer engagement and insightful feedback.

Tap To Review invites business owners to explore its new Google Review Cards on its website today, where they can find out more about revolutionising its review collection.

Tap To Review is an online marketing agency that, through its innovative selection of business review collection products, including review cards, stands, and stickers supercharged by NFC technology, helps businesses across a wide range of industries collect and manage the reviews they need to boost their visibility online and increase revenue fast.

To learn more about Tap To Review and the release of its new Google Review Cards, please visit the website at https://taptoreview.co.uk/.

