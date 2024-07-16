PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2024 Bong Go underscores continuing efforts for inclusive development as he inspects Super Health Center and aids diverse sectors in Mati City, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues efforts to bring government services closer to communities in need to promote inclusive economic development and proper access to healthcare. On Saturday, July 13, Go extended his support to nearly a thousand residents from diverse sectors of the community during his visit to Mati City, Davao Oriental. "Wala akong arte sa trabaho dahil sanay na ako sa trabaho noon pa. 'Wag n'yo akong itrato na ibang tao. Lapitan n'yo lang ako, kausapin n'yo ako, mayayakap n'yo. Nandito ako para magserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, mga kababayan, dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino," he declared. At the gathering held at the Davao Oriental State University gymnasium, around 925 underprivileged individuals receiving food packs, snacks, shirts, sports equipment, face masks, vitamins, and bags from Go and his Malasakit Team. This diverse group included senior citizens, barangay health workers, persons with disabilities, parents, and youth members. Moreover, through the collaboration of Senator Go, Senator Joel Villanueva, and Governor Niño Sotero Uy, more than a thousand qualified beneficiaries from various sectors will also receive financial support from the government. Go also recognized the contributions of local leaders including Board Members Stephen Paul Lopez Uy and Shella Marie Go, Councilor Arman Valera, Mayor Michelle Rabat, among others. Subsequent to the distribution event, Go visited the Super Health Center in Mati City where he also provided food packs to community health workers present. Advocating for the expansion of such centers nationwide, including 14 in Davao Oriental, Go aims to enhance healthcare access in communities by providing primary care, consultations, and early disease detection services closer to the people. With the collaboration of fellow legislators, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and various local government units, substantial funding has been allocated to establish over 700 Super Health Centers across the country. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayong Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also highlighted the pivotal role of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to streamline access to government medical and financial assistance for the less fortunate. In Davao Oriental, residents can access services at the Malasakit Center located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center. Through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, eligible public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers, significantly improving medical assistance accessibility. Since 2018, 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, aiding approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. In his role as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has actively supported a myriad of initiatives in Mati City, including infrastructure and community development projects. These initiatives encompass road rehabilitation, construction of multipurpose buildings, street lighting enhancements, water system improvements, flood mitigation measures, and more. Go concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to service: "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya." On the same day, Go aided more impoverished residents in partnership with the city government. Earlier, he likewise aided indigents in Caraga town, which coincided with the celebrations of the 121st Araw ng Caraga and the 2nd Kaan Silatan Festival. He then attended the 77th Founding Anniversary and Grand Alumni Homecoming of the Mati National Comprehensive High School.