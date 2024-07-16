MasterStart and GIBS Business School Launch AI-Enhanced Decision-Making Course
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The era of human and AI collaboration has arrived. Generative AI, once seen as a future technology, is now a powerful tool that forward-thinking organisations are adopting today. According to a report from IBM, “Three out of four (75%) CEOs believe the organisation with the most advanced generative AI wins. Already, 43% of CEOs are using generative AI to inform strategic decisions.”
As we stand on the brink of this technological revolution, the crucial question is: how can we seamlessly integrate AI into our daily lives to enhance productivity and improve decision-making?
MasterStart, in collaboration with GIBS Business School, is proud to announce the launch of the AI-Enhanced Decision-Making online short course. This innovative 8-week programme, requiring a notional 4-6 hours per week, is designed to equip professionals with essential skills in human-AI collaboration, ethical AI use, and practical decision-making techniques.
"Our team set out to design an AI course that provided participants with practical and applicable tools and knowledge," said Alexia Cox, Chief Learning Officer at MasterStart. “We are thrilled to launch this course, which will not only improve learner's workplace performance but also drive innovation and strategic growth in their organisations."
Course Highlights:
- Human-AI Collaboration: Learn to merge human intuition with AI’s analytical power to boost decision-making and performance.
- Ethical AI Use: Develop an ethical framework for AI implementation, ensuring AI solutions are effective and responsible.
- Practical Techniques: Recognise situations where AI can be beneficial, demonstrate workflows for AI collaboration, and cultivate habits for using AI in daily work.
Upon completing the course, learners will receive certification from GIBS Business School, adding a prestigious credential to their professional portfolio. "At GIBS, we believe that embracing the latest research and technologies is essential for staying ahead in today’s fast-paced business landscape. The informed application of AI offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance productivity, foster innovation, and make knowledgeable decisions," said Asogaran Shunmoogam, Head of Digital Education at GIBS.
In a recent MasterStart webinar on the human-AI partnership, the Industry Expert on the course, Devaan Parbhoo, shared the exciting prospects of using generative AI in the workplace. “It’s alarming to me how we have been conducting work the same way for many years. For the first time we have the opportunity to change the way we work,” he said.
This course represents a significant step forward in professional development, offering participants the chance to integrate cutting-edge AI techniques into their decision-making processes.
Graham du Plessis
As we stand on the brink of this technological revolution, the crucial question is: how can we seamlessly integrate AI into our daily lives to enhance productivity and improve decision-making?
MasterStart, in collaboration with GIBS Business School, is proud to announce the launch of the AI-Enhanced Decision-Making online short course. This innovative 8-week programme, requiring a notional 4-6 hours per week, is designed to equip professionals with essential skills in human-AI collaboration, ethical AI use, and practical decision-making techniques.
"Our team set out to design an AI course that provided participants with practical and applicable tools and knowledge," said Alexia Cox, Chief Learning Officer at MasterStart. “We are thrilled to launch this course, which will not only improve learner's workplace performance but also drive innovation and strategic growth in their organisations."
Course Highlights:
- Human-AI Collaboration: Learn to merge human intuition with AI’s analytical power to boost decision-making and performance.
- Ethical AI Use: Develop an ethical framework for AI implementation, ensuring AI solutions are effective and responsible.
- Practical Techniques: Recognise situations where AI can be beneficial, demonstrate workflows for AI collaboration, and cultivate habits for using AI in daily work.
Upon completing the course, learners will receive certification from GIBS Business School, adding a prestigious credential to their professional portfolio. "At GIBS, we believe that embracing the latest research and technologies is essential for staying ahead in today’s fast-paced business landscape. The informed application of AI offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance productivity, foster innovation, and make knowledgeable decisions," said Asogaran Shunmoogam, Head of Digital Education at GIBS.
In a recent MasterStart webinar on the human-AI partnership, the Industry Expert on the course, Devaan Parbhoo, shared the exciting prospects of using generative AI in the workplace. “It’s alarming to me how we have been conducting work the same way for many years. For the first time we have the opportunity to change the way we work,” he said.
This course represents a significant step forward in professional development, offering participants the chance to integrate cutting-edge AI techniques into their decision-making processes.
Graham du Plessis
MasterStart
+27 72 270 8772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn