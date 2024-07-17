SwissrayUS Announces Partnership with Nanox; To significantly enhance service capabilities for Nanox product in the US
Strategic Partnership to Provide Comprehensive Support and Advanced Solutions for Healthcare ProvidersTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwissrayUS is pleased to announce a partnership with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, to significantly enhance the service capabilities for Nanox products in the United States.
Under this agreement and as part of the Nanox service strategy in the U.S., SwissrayUS will support system sales across the country, handle installation of Nanox.ARC systems, conduct regular preventative maintenance, and provide rapid emergency response services for urgent system issues. SwissrayUS will handle customer service and maintenance, ensuring prompt and efficient communication with the field service. U.S.-installed Nanox.ARC systems will be integrated into Swissray’s advanced software platform for performance tracking and service trending.
"This partnership marks a significant milestone for SwissrayUS. By leveraging our extensive experience and resources, we are committed to providing unparalleled support to Nanox and enhancing the service experience for healthcare providers across the United States," said Ed Pol, CEO of SwissrayUS. "Our goal is to ensure that Nanox's innovative imaging technology makes a substantial impact on patient care."
The collaboration is expected to bring numerous benefits to healthcare providers and patients. These include faster service response times, access to highly experienced, factory-trained digital x-ray service engineers, and expert site planning to optimize system placement and reduce technologist fatigue. The partnership also aims to introduce healthcare providers to Nanox’s imaging technology and provide comprehensive clinical applications training to end users.
"Our collaboration with SwissrayUS is a step towards expanding our presence and improving our service delivery in the U.S. market," said Ofir Koren, General Manager of ARC division. "With Swissray's robust infrastructure and expertise, we can offer installation services as well as routine servicing, to ensure our advanced imaging technology is utilized to its fullest potential." –.
Immediate initiatives of the partnership include comprehensive service and clinical training programs for SwissrayUS and Nanox teams, the rollout of advanced support tools, and the integration of innovative maintenance protocols to ensure optimal performance and uptime for Nanox imaging systems.
SwissrayUS is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support to Nanox, with the ultimate goal of enhancing healthcare outcomes through cutting-edge imaging technology.
About SwissrayUS
Swissray is a leader in digital radiography, dedicated to providing top-notch solutions for imaging systems across the USA. With over 40 years of experience, our extensive servicing network ensures rapid response times, proactive maintenance, and expert technical support. We are committed to maximizing system performance and reliability, delivering exceptional care and support to healthcare providers nationwide. Our mission is to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes through innovative solutions and outstanding service. www.swissrayUS.com
About Nanox
Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC— a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.
