SwissrayUS and Koning Health Present Advanced Breast Cancer Detection Technology at Feria Telemundo Florida

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwissrayUS and Koning Health are proud to participate in tomorrow’s Feria Telemundo Florida, a major community event focused on health and wellness.In partnership with Telemundo and the American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF), SwissrayUS and Koning will be displaying the Koning Vera Mobile Unit, offering live demonstrations of the Koning Vera 3D Breast CT System.Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see firsthand how the mobile unit operates and how the Vera Breast CT System provides advanced, non-invasive breast imaging. Through live demonstrations, participants will learn how this technology enhances early detection without the discomfort of traditional methods.The session will emphasize the role of innovative imaging in the fight against breast cancer, while providing essential information on prevention and the benefits of early diagnosis.Event Details:• Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024• Location: Florida State Fairgrounds• Cost: FreeWhat to Expect:• Learn About the Koning Vera 3D Breast CT System: Discover how this innovative technology provides high-resolution 3D imaging without painful compression. It delivers faster, more accurate results that enhance both early detection and patient comfort.• Educational Discussions on Early Detection: Representatives from SwissrayUS and Koning will be on-site to provide information about the latest scanning technologies, discuss early detection strategies, and answer questions about breast cancer diagnostics.• Engage with ABCF: Connect with representatives from ABCF to learn about their ongoing efforts to make breast cancer diagnostics more accessible and affordable for underserved populations. Discover how their programs provide financial assistance and resources to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can benefit from early detection and life-saving care."We are proud to participate in this important event and partner with Koning to bring the Koning Vera Mobile Unit to Feria Telemundo," said Ed Pol, CEO of SwissrayUS. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting the health and wellness of local communities by ensuring access to the best breast cancer imaging technologies."David Georges, President of Koning Health, added, "Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health through education and access to superior imaging tools. We are excited to be part of this event, alongside SwissrayUS and ABCF, to make a real difference in breast cancer prevention and detection."This collaboration between Swissray US, Koning Health, and the support from American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) highlights our shared mission to improve healthcare access and outcomes, especially in underserved communities. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, this initiative serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection and the transformative role that innovative technology, combined with educational outreach, can play in saving lives.Together, Swissray, Koning, and ABCF are committed to ensuring that advanced breast cancer diagnostics and preventive care are accessible to all. We encourage healthcare providers and community organizations to join our efforts, expanding access to life-saving technology and education.________________________________________About SwissrayUS:Swissray is a leading provider of advanced digital radiography solutions, delivering precision and efficiency with products like the ddRAura™ series. With over 40 years of industry expertise, we offer innovative imaging systems, backed by a robust service network ensuring rapid response, proactive maintenance, and expert technical support. We assist healthcare providers nationwide in achieving reliable, high-quality patient care. Discover more at www.swissrayUS.com About Koning Health: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on revolutionizing breast imaging with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to transform medical imaging through advanced computed tomography, improving how clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is designed to enhance early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, improving survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. info@koningcorporation.com.About ABCF:The American Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to provide education, access, and financial assistance for the early detection, treatment, and survival of breast cancer, particularly for underserved and uninsured individuals. The ABCF’s flagship programs, Breast Cancer Assistance Program and Community Partnership Program, aim to reduce disparities and improve breast cancer outcomes, especially among disadvantaged populations. Learn more at www.abcf.org or info@abcf.org

