Vermont Brewers Festival is THIS Weekend, July 19-20
This weekend, more than 6,000 craft beer enthusiasts are set to experience the 31st Vermont Brewers Festival at Waterfront Park from July 19th-20th.BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend, more than 6,000 craft beer enthusiasts are set to experience the 31st Vermont Brewers Festival at Waterfront Park from July 19th-20th. Organized by the Vermont Brewers Association (VBA), which has been hosting this event since 1991, this year’s event will showcase 32 Vermont Breweries, along with 11 breweries from out-of-state and Canada. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 200 different beers over the two days, including many exclusive and collaborative beers. All proceeds of the Vermont Brewers Festival go to support the Vermont Brewers Association, a 501c6 non-profit founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont made beer. This festival is for the brewers by the brewers.
Celebrating VT Craft Beer at Waterfront Park has been a staple for many Vermonters and tourists alike. What many people don’t know is that VT Craft Beer has a $419M economic impact, ranking #1 in the nation per capita. It makes sense when you think about how much beer is produced in VT - 352,999 barrels, again ranking #1 in production per capita. Vermont also has the #1 craft breweries per capita and we can’t wait to show off how incredibly skilled our brewers are at the Vermont Brewers Festival!
Besides beer, there will be large scale games including giant jenga, big kickball/beer pong, cornhole, and other interactive games! Attendees will have a blast cooling off with the ice cold super soakers in the “cool down” tent and looking over the beautiful Adirondack Mountains. There will also be a DJ at each session for those looking to dance with a beer in their hand.
Updated for this year is a 30 minute fermentation tent experience with two fermentation food producers, one brewer, and Seven Days food and drink writer Jordan Barry to learn more about the fermentation process, connections between industries, enjoy panel discussions, and sample some of Vermont’s finest fermented foods and brews!
Entry fee is $15 and includes 5 additional beer tickets. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the VBA tent.
The Vermont Brewers Festival is the only festival created for and hosted by the brewers themselves. Tickets are still available and are $60 in advance and $65 at the door if there are tickets available. For a full list of participating brewers, beer lists, and retailers as well as links to purchase tickets, please visit
www.vtbrewfest.com
About the Vermont Brewers Association-
The Vermont Brewers Association was founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont made beer.
www.vermontbrewers.com
