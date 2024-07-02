Vermont Brewers Festival 2024 Announces Beer Lists
The Vermont Brewers Festival returns for its 31st year on July 19th-20th. Explore over 50 breweries, 200+ beers, live music, large-scale games, and local food.BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2.5 weeks, over 6,000 attendees will enjoy the 31st Vermont Brewers Festival at Waterfront Park from July 19th-20th. The festival is organized by the Vermont Brewers Association (VBA), who have organized the extensively successful Vermont Brewers Festival since 1991. This year will feature 32 Vermont Breweries, 11 out-of-state and Canadian Breweries with over 200 beers to try over the two-day festival, many of which are collaboration and festival exclusive beers!
Excited to hear some of the unique beers that you will only find at this event? Switchback’s employee-led venture, Askew Beer partnered with Terry from Prohibition Pig to brew Secret Handshake, a traditional German-style Kolsch that packs a big grapefruit punch.
Lawson’s Finest Liquids will be featuring two festival exclusive beers, a Barrel Aged Fayston Maple Imperial Stout with Coffee, aged in Mad River Distillers’ whiskey barrels and finished with coffee to provide bold aromas and fresh roasted flavor that complement both the richness of our popular Imperial Stout and the caramel and vanilla notes from time spent in barrels and a Barrel Aged Triple Sunshine IPA aged in Tequila Barrels, the culmination of their Sunshine series exploding with juicy notes of pineapple, grapefruit and lychee. This brew is aged in tequila barrels sourced directly from the Jalisco region of Mexico to bring notes of vanilla and coconut to bring notes of vanilla and coconut to this exquisite tropical delight!
1st Republic Brewing Company will have a festival exclusive, Casey’s Summer Beard, a Chocolate Habanero Imperial Porter – a bold, complex beer with tasting notes of chocolate and roasted habaneros.
Our friends in Montreal, Messorem and Pub breWskey have worked together on a festival collaboration, Fragments De Vie, a New England-style Double IPA.
In addition to the diverse beer selection of 3, 6, and 9 oz pours, ticket holders will enjoy music, engage in large-scale games, and eat delicious food from local food and retail vendors.
The Vermont Brewers Festival is the only festival created for and hosted by the brewers themselves. Tickets are still available and are $60 in advance and $65 at the door if there are tickets available. For a full list of participating brewers, beer lists, and retailers as well as links to purchase tickets, please visit www.vtbrewfest.com.
About the Vermont Brewers Association
The Vermont Brewers Association was founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont made beer. www.vermontbrewers.com
Emma Arian
Vermont Brewers Association
+1 (973) 303 - 6739
emma@vermontbrewers.com
