Sanika Lahane to Represent India as Mrs. India International at Mrs. International 2024

Sanika Lahane, Mrs. India International

Sanika Lahane, the Winner of TIGP®️ Mrs. India 2023, to represent India as Mrs. India International at the prestigious Mrs. International 2024 pageant in USA.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanika Lahane, the Winner of TIGP®️ Mrs. India 2023, is preparing to represent India as Mrs. India International at the prestigious Mrs. International 2024 pageant in the USA. This event celebrates the power and unity of married women from around the world, and for Sanika, it is a blend of personal achievement and dedicated advocacy.

The International Glamour Project (TIGP), India’s largest international pageant and fashion platform, recently held its Season 3 Grand Finale in Mumbai. This event was a grand celebration of beauty, talent, and empowerment, featuring participants in various categories, including Teens, Miss, and Mrs. The focus was on promoting role models over mere models and standing firmly against the objectification of women. Sanika Lahane, who emerged as the Winner of Mrs. India in the Season 2 of The International Glamour Project, is now poised to take her advocacy to the international stage.

Sanika is deeply passionate about mental health awareness. She has dedicated significant effort to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and encouraging open conversations about mental well-being. “Mental health is just as important as physical health,” she emphasized. Her work focuses on the importance of community support for those struggling with mental health issues and providing necessary resources.

Beyond her mental health advocacy, Sanika has been actively involved with various charitable organizations. She has walked the ramp to support causes focused on empowering women, promoting child education, and providing mental health support. She views fashion shows and charity events as more than just platforms for beauty and style but as opportunities to raise awareness and funds for meaningful causes.

Sanika’s journey is profoundly supported by her family, particularly her husband, whom she describes as her best companion and biggest supporter. “My husband is my best companion and biggest supporter,” she shared with a warm smile. His unwavering belief in her has been the cornerstone of her success, and she attributes much of her achievements to the solid foundation provided by her family.

With a strong sense of pride in her cultural heritage, Sanika is eager to showcase India’s rich traditions and values on the international stage. Representing India at Mrs. International 2024 as Mrs. India International is an opportunity for her to share the vibrant culture of India with the world. Through traditional attire and cultural performances, she aims to give everyone a glimpse of India’s timeless values and diversity.

Sanika’s path to Mrs. International 2024 is not just about competing for a crown. It is about making a positive impact. She sees Mrs. International as a platform to amplify her advocacies and reach a broader audience, hoping to inspire others to join her in creating a better future. It’s about celebrating the achievements and contributions of married women dedicated to their communities.

As she prepares for the competition, Sanika's excitement and determination are clear. She feels incredibly honored to represent India and is grateful for the overwhelming support and love from her fellow Indians. She is rooting for a win, not just for herself, but for everyone who believes in making a difference.

Sanika Lahane’s journey is a beautiful reminder that true beauty lies in the impact one makes in the world. As she steps onto the international stage, she carries with her the hopes and dreams of many, along with the rich cultural heritage of India.