TIGP Mrs India 2021 Winner Dr. Florence Helen Nalini heads to Miami, USA as Ms. International World Classic India 2023

Dr. Florence Helen Nalini - Ms. International World Classic India 2023

A Businesswoman & a Mother, She stands as an inspiration,having undertaken a three-year transformational journey with The International Glamour Project®(TIGP®)

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Florence Helen Nalini, a remarkable figure hailing from Chennai, is on the verge of representing India in the highly-anticipated Ms. International World 2023 competition set to take place in Miami, Florida. Her multifaceted personality includes being a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, as well as a loving mother to two teenage daughters, all made possible with the amazing support of her husband, Mr. Srinivasan.

Dr. Florence's journey into the world of pageantry began with an impressive 3rd place win at The International Glamour Project® Mrs. India in 2021. Her crowning achievement came when she secured the title of Ms. International World Classic India 2022, a testament to her grace and poise. This was further solidified by her win of the Glamorous People's Choice Award in the International competition held in Florida, USA in October 2022, highlighting her global appeal and charisma.

Balancing her roles as a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and mother, Dr. Florence Nalini stands as an inspirational figure, having undertaken a three-year transformational journey with The International Glamour Project® (TIGP®). Her international recognition was further heightened as she graced the runway at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week for TIGP® Couture & Fashion in September 2023.

But Dr. Florence's journey isn't just about personal achievements; it's also about championing important causes. Holding a World Guinness Book Record for conducting a Children's Walkathon, she is dedicated to the welfare of children. Her numerous awards in Women Leadership and Entrepreneurship are a testament to her commitment to inspiring and supporting women in their endeavors. Her future mission is to leverage her platform to spread the message of the 'Importance of Children's Education,' demonstrating her dedication to meaningful causes and societal change.

In her pursuit of excellence, Dr. Florence Nalini has also penned a book, available on Amazon, which delves into her extraordinary journey from an ordinary woman to a beauty queen, offering inspiration to all who read it. Additionally, her presence in the web series 'Journey of a Queen,' Season 1, available on the YouTube Channel of The International Glamour Project®, allows her to share her experiences and story with a global audience.

As Dr. Florence Helen Nalini prepares to represent as Ms. International World Classic India 2023 in Miami, her life story serves as a remarkable example of determination and grace. Her journey resonates with individuals from all walks of life, showcasing what one can achieve with grit, dedication and hard work. As she steps onto the international stage, we extend our heartfelt wishes for her success and look forward to seeing her make India proud as her journey reminds us of the power of dreams and the pursuit of excellence as India gears up wishing to see her conquer new horizons in Miami, USA.

