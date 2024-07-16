PumpAlarm.com Introduces 60ft Explosion-Proof Submersible Level Transducer

New I-Level transducer from the company offers reliable measurements for deep wells and tanks, protecting pump systems from overflows and dry runs.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of its new 60ft explosion-proof submersible level transducer. The I-Level transducer is designed to ensure maximum safety and precision in deep wells and tanks, offering reliable level measurements to protect pump systems from overflows and dry runs.

The I-Level transducer features a robust, stainless-steel design with a highly clog-resistant diaphragm protected by a heavy-duty stainless-steel weight. Its explosion-proof construction makes it ideal for areas with potential build-up of explosive gases, such as municipal wastewater lift stations and various tank level monitoring applications.

"Our new I-Level transducer represents a significant advancement in pump system safety and efficiency," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "We've designed this product to meet the demanding needs of industrial customers across the United States, providing them with a reliable solution for their critical level measurement requirements."

Key features of the I-level submersible level transducer include:

• Explosion-Proof: Ideal for environments with potential explosive gases.

• Ease of Use: Simple installation, no specialized adjustments needed.

• Compatibility: Works seamlessly with any application that accepts a 4-20mA output signal.

• High Precision: Offers a measurement accuracy of 0.25% FS, ensuring reliable readings.

• Durable Construction: All stainless steel exterior and diaphragm to withstand extreme conditions.

“The 60ft explosion-proof submersible level transducer is a valuable addition to our product line,” continued Mr. Ward. “It provides our customers with a reliable and cost-effective solution for monitoring liquid levels in deep wells, tanks, and other challenging environments.”

The I-Level transducer is backed by PumpAlarm.com's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. PumpAlarm.com's service guarantee extends across the United States, with a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii. This comprehensive coverage allows industrial customers nationwide to benefit from the advanced features and reliability of the I-Level transducer.

The launch of the I-Level transducer aligns with PumpAlarm.com's mission to provide innovative solutions that help users stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. The company's range of remote monitoring products and services caters to both residential and commercial applications, offering affordable and easy-to-use technologies.

PumpAlarm.com offers a variety of other remote monitoring solutions, designed to provide peace of mind and protect valuable assets. To explore its range of products, visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop today or call +1 888-454-5051.

