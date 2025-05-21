Riverbend Homes Announces Completion of Oscar Rd. Project in Spicewood, TX

Family-owned custom builder delivers luxury single-story residence in prestigious Paleface Ranch community.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a premier custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has announced the completion of their latest project at 23446 Oscar Rd. in the gated estate community of Paleface Ranch in Spicewood, Texas.

The newly completed residence spans 3,900 square feet on a spacious five-acre lot in the Lake Travis School District. The architectural design, created in collaboration with Kelley Design Group and interior specialist Saltbox Studio, features a single-story layout with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

"Each home we build is a reflection of our commitment to understanding and executing our clients' unique vision," said Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson for Riverbend Homes. "The Oscar Rd. project showcases our dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail, creating a residence that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country."

The completed residence includes distinctive elements such as French white oak floors, cathedral ceilings, and a linear burner fireplace with Venetian plaster set against an oak board and batten wall. The kitchen features leather-finish black quartzite countertops, shaker-style cabinets, and Thermador appliances.

Energy efficiency was a priority in the construction, with the implementation of spray foam insulation to enhance comfort while reducing energy consumption. The property also includes a detached casita with a bedroom and full bathroom for guest accommodations.

The outdoor living space features a swimming pool and artificial turf grounds designed to minimize maintenance and water usage. A key architectural feature is a wall of collapsible glass doors in the great room that opens to the outdoor living area, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

Riverbend Homes follows a selective approach to project management, limiting the number of simultaneous builds to ensure daily on-site supervision. The company serves residents throughout the Texas Hill Country, including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

The firm's client-focused approach has earned praise from homeowners:

"Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product. Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest. I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation," said Chad F.

"Front start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our homes progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home," shared Luke N.

"We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence. Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience," added Dolores S.

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

For more information about custom home building services in the Texas Hill Country, call (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/. For additional insights on custom home building, visit the company blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

