Lucky Hills Coffee Showcases Farm-to-Cup Specialty Coffee at Independent Hotel Show 2025

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Hills Coffee, a leading brand of specialty coffees to the US food service market, will exhibit at the Independent Hotel Show 2025 in Miami on September 17-18 at booth #423. The company returns for the third consecutive year to the premier event for luxury and boutique hotels, highlighting its commitment to delivering sustainable, farm-to-cup coffee solutions to the hospitality industry.

Lucky Hills imports 100% arabica specialty coffee beans directly from a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil, eliminating middlemen and ensuring quality control and competitive pricing. All beans are roasted to order locally in Florida to maximize freshness before delivery to food service customers throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled to be back at the Independent Hotel Show which provides an invaluable platform for us to connect with decision-makers in the boutique and luxury hotel segment," said Anne Valdez, Managing Director of Lucky Hills Coffee. "As hotels increasingly seek authentic, sustainable products with compelling stories, our direct-trade specialty coffee resonates strongly with both hoteliers and their guests who value transparency and quality."

At the show, Lucky Hills will demonstrate how its specialty coffee program can help hotels differentiate their offerings and create memorable guest experiences. The company's exhibit will showcase its ethical sourcing practices, quality control processes, and custom blending capabilities specifically designed for the hospitality industry.

Lucky Hills maintains direct relationships with its partner growers, ensuring fair compensation and sustainable farming practices while delivering exceptional coffee with traceable origins. This farm-to-cup approach aligns with the growing demand from independent hotels for authentic, sustainable products that enhance guest experiences.

"Our participation at the Independent Hotel Show reflects our commitment to being a trusted coffee partner for premium hospitality providers," Valdez added. "We look forward to strengthening existing relationships and forming new connections with hoteliers who understand that exceptional coffee is an essential element of the luxury guest experience."

Visitors to booth #423 can sample Lucky Hills' specialty coffees and discuss customized solutions for their properties with coffee experts, including world-renowned coffee specialist Anne Valdez, who has over 35 years of industry experience. As Managing Director of Lucky Hills Coffee, she oversees the company's direct trade relationships with 80 coffee growers in Brazil's, ensuring sustainable and transparent coffee sourcing practices. She has dedicated her career to every aspect of specialty coffee, from farm to cup, including cupping, judging, roasting, and barista training.

For more information about Lucky Hills Coffee or to schedule a meeting during the Independent Hotel Show 2025, please visit https://luckyhillscoffee.com or call +1 (407) 719-2390.

About Lucky Hills Coffee

Lucky Hills Coffee (https://luckyhillscoffee.com/about/) is a leading supplier of specialty coffees to the US food service market, offering unique varieties of coffee without middlemen, in an ethical, transparent, and completely sustainable way. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the company maintains direct relationships with a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Through its innovative direct trade model, Lucky Hills ensures maximum quality and freshness, roasting beans locally in Florida on demand.

Notes to Editors:

The Independent Hotel Show is the premier business event for the luxury, boutique and independent hotel sector, bringing together thousands of hotel owners, general managers, and key decision-makers with leading suppliers.

Lucky Hills Coffee sources its beans exclusively from a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in one of Brazil's finest coffee-growing regions, ensuring complete traceability and sustainability. The company's direct-trade model eliminates intermediaries, allowing for both premium quality and competitive pricing.

Anne Valdez, who will be available for interviews during the show, is an international cupping judge, regional barista judge, espresso training station instructor, and craft roasting station instructor.

