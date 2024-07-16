Institutional Investor Research Publishes 2024 Latin America Research Rankings
Domestic BTG Pactual achieves first place in the leader’s table as this year’s top research provider in Latin America.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 30 years, the Institutional Investor Latin America Research survey has determined the best-in-class sell-side research companies and has provided valuable qualitative market feedback from market participants on optimizing the provision, acquisition and consumption of Research Advisory services across Latin America. Performance analysis on the data output allows in-depth comparative analytics which can be used for strategic business decision-making.
In total, voting took place across 20 industry sectors (including macro) and across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and North Andean Countries.
II Research also asks voters about Trading & Execution alongside Sales, Corporate Access and Research in all the global equity surveys. Latin America Trading results will be published on 18th July. The survey was polled at two levels: pan-regional, across several attributes and at the country level.
The results reflect the opinions of 829 investment professionals at 467 institutions.
Esther Weisz, Head of Sales, Americas said “While economic uncertainty in Latin America is common and the market has shrunk in the past year, there is the expectation that the market will grow in 2025. As consumers of institutional research navigate the financial landscape through interesting times, i.e. U.S. elections and potential Fed interest rate cuts, it’ll be interesting to see if these issues benefit the Latin America market.
Two global banks and two local banks sit at the top of the Latin America leaders table in a tight race suggesting equal reliance on local and global research houses. Our survey is more important than ever as investors endeavour to understand the market and rely on independent feedback to identify Latin America's top performing research providers.”
Results Highlights
BTG Pactual, a Latin America-based company, achieved another first place this year in the firm commission-weighted leaders’ table with 25 published positions. Close behind was BofA Securities with 24 total published positions and Itau BBA climbed up a place into third from last year, with 23 places, followed by J.P. Morgan with 22. Bradesco BBI follow in fifth place (14 positions), UBS in sixth (9 positions), Citi in seventh place (8 positions) and Santander in eighth (6 positions).
Local Broker results
BTG Pactual also claimed top position in the local broker results, across Argentina, Chile, Mexico and the North Andean Countries. Itau BBA achieved second place in Argentina and Chile and third in North Andean Countries. J.P. Morgan came second in Mexico and North Andean Countries and third in Chile. BofA Securities and Bradesco BBI came third in Mexico and Argentina respectively.
The Latin America Research results can be found here: https://www.iiresearch.com/results/research-providers
Investment professionals from the buy-side were invited to vote during a four-week period; increasingly votes are submitted centrally from investment management firms to reflect their formal internal research evaluation processes. This has reduced the disruption to the industry and increased the accuracy of the final results.
About Institutional Investor Research
For over 50 years, Institutional Investor has been conducting independent research surveys with global investment professionals who evaluate and determine the best performing sell side service providers, asset managers and CEOs, CFOs, IROs and IR Programs across Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. The research data independently captures evaluations of companies, investment professionals and executives from investment managers, banks, research providers and corporate issuers, to deliver detailed peer-to-peer comparative analyses every year; the feedback helps inform strategic decision making and improve resource and process management.
