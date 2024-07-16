Verdana and Bridge ME Limited come together to set up China’s first digital carbon management platform in Hong Kong
Bridge ME licenses Verdana’s EcoConsortium platform to offer a one-stop-shop for China’s carbon projectsHONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge ME announced here on Monday that it will operate the EcoConsortium digital carbon management platform in China including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under license from Verdana.
“Carbon credits from China-based carbon projects make up almost 21% of the volume in the global Voluntary Carbon Market '', said Patrick Tsang, board member of Bridge ME and Chairman of Tsangs Group, an innovation-focused family office that bridges East and West. “The plan is to make it convenient for China projects to connect to the voluntary carbon ecosystem through our platform. We chose to set up EcoConsortium Hong Kong because of Verdana’s well-known ability to hold a client’s hand through the carbon credit validation & verification process.” Patrick also went on to thank The Honourable Jeffrey Lam, GBM, GBS, JP, Member of the Executive Council and Legislative Council of Hong Kong SAR Government, who was pivotal in bringing Verdana and Bridge ME together during COP28 in Dubai.
When asked about the launch, Jeffrey Lam said, “There is no better place than Hong Kong, for China carbon projects to meet up with offset buyers. I would also like to see the right incentives and digital guardrails in place for EcoConsortium Hong Kong to route these transactions through Hong Kong’s Core Climate Exchange.”
Verdana International Limited owns the EcoConsortium brand and is not only a provider of end-to-end UNFCCC CDM compliant digital guardrails for large urban emissions reduction projects, but also manages the Induk KUD Cooperative’s carbon projects across millions of hectares of agricultural land in Indonesia.
“We are now entrenched in both urban and nature-based solutions,” said Asad Sultan, CEO of Verdana International, “and this expertise is available in China through EcoConsortium Hong Kong.” Asad went on to explain that Verdana is currently working with the World Bank to provide digital Validation & Verification for their Low Carbon City Project in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. “We plan to deploy the same technology in the Greater Bay Area,” he said. “Once a large, urban or nature based, aggregated emissions reduction project connects to our platform, all its information is digitally available to carbon credit standards bodies and their validation and verification bodies in a UNFCCC CDM compliant manner.”
Determined to make Hong Kong a carbon entrepôt, Jeffrey Lam is also coordinating the setting up of an ICROA & CORSIA approved, non-profit VCM standards body in Hong Kong. Making his point, he said, “Joint branding between China’s voluntary CCER carbon credits and a reputable China-centric VCM standards body based here, may well be the most practical way to loop in China including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Core Climate Exchange into the VCM transactions that currently do directly overseas.”
Verdana is today’s only provider of digital UNFCCC CDM compliant methodologies for the issuance of carbon credits by VCM standards bodies. Expert in large scale digital aggregation of carbon credits for urban and agricultural holdings, Verdana deployments bring economies of scale to carbon projects making them that much more viable. Verdana’s digital guardrails are used by clients to enhance the value of their carbon credits. This client list includes the World Bank, oil & gas companies in the USA and Canada, a large global HVAC emission reducing refrigerant manufacturer & green hydrogen provider, as well as the Induk KUD agricultural cooperative in Indonesia with land holdings across 12 million members. The sustainable produce from Verdana’s Induk KUD emissions reduction projects will contribute towards providing a daily hot meal for Indonesian school children as mandated by the President-elect of Indonesia, making 80 million school children the co-beneficiaries to Verdana’s sustainable agricultural initiative with Induk KUD.
