Carboless Announces its Middle East dMRV and Carbon Registry Services using Verdana’s EcoConsortium Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- COP28, Dubai: Carboless Pvt Ltd announced today that it will offer digital carbon registry services in the Middle East, to project owners, developers, standards bodies and government departments responsible for NDC compliances.
Rishi Vaidya, co-founder and Director at Carboless said today that, ”Carboless Holdings Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Verdana, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability. This memorandum of understanding not only propels us into the forefront of technological innovation but also lays the foundation for the Middle East's inaugural carbon credit registry. Together with Verdana, we are shaping the future of environmental stewardship, creating a powerful platform for positive change in our region and beyond."
Using the EcoConsortium platform, Carboless digitally connects carbon projects to a complete portfolio of carbon registry custodian services. “In 2022 we saw carbon exchanges mushrooming across Asia, in some cases prematurely,” said Asad Sultan, CEO of Verdana. “Over COP28 however, it is evident the focus has shifted to first setting up basic digital infrastructure like digital validation and verification, as well as digital carbon registry services, both of which Verdana provides to it’s partners like Carboless. We are particularly excited to debut at ADGM in Abu Dhabi, which is itself unique in its distinctive ecosystem which makes it the most dynamic carbon marketplace in the world today”
Carboless’s EcoConsortium platform has UNFCCC processes and Paris Accord compliances already in place, along with GHG accounting on immutable ledgers using Blockchain. Project owners, standards bodies and VVBs can now view dMRV analytics from all their projects on a single dashboard available over any authorised smart device.
About Carboless Holding Pvt. Ltd.
Carboless Holding Pvt. Ltd., based in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Abu Dhabi, is a holding company spearheading ventures within the sustainability sector. Our portfolio includes a carbon registry, a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled carbon trading platform, and offset consulting services. At the heart of our mission is the integration of diverse carbon credit lifecycles, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of processes and platforms. This strategic approach allows us to deliver end-to-end solutions, empowering both institutions and individuals in the global fight against climate change. Carboless is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability on an international scale.
About Verdana International Limited
Verdana, a digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification and Emissions Management System is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates carbon management, facilitates carbon trade, and provides secure and credible carbon footprint analytics. It is scalable, secure, open to authorized parties, and built on open-source modules. Verdana’s EcoConsortium, is a joint venture with EcoRegistry that connects dMRV services to digital registry services. EcoConsortium is pre-integrated with renowned standards bodies, providing international recognition for carbon credits and is aligned with UNFCCC and Paris Accord protocols.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Geetha Gopal,
Chief Operating Officer,
Verdana International Limited.
+65 9771 9974
geetha@verdana.io
Rishi Vaidya
Rishi Vaidya, co-founder and Director at Carboless said today that, ”Carboless Holdings Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Verdana, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability. This memorandum of understanding not only propels us into the forefront of technological innovation but also lays the foundation for the Middle East's inaugural carbon credit registry. Together with Verdana, we are shaping the future of environmental stewardship, creating a powerful platform for positive change in our region and beyond."
Using the EcoConsortium platform, Carboless digitally connects carbon projects to a complete portfolio of carbon registry custodian services. “In 2022 we saw carbon exchanges mushrooming across Asia, in some cases prematurely,” said Asad Sultan, CEO of Verdana. “Over COP28 however, it is evident the focus has shifted to first setting up basic digital infrastructure like digital validation and verification, as well as digital carbon registry services, both of which Verdana provides to it’s partners like Carboless. We are particularly excited to debut at ADGM in Abu Dhabi, which is itself unique in its distinctive ecosystem which makes it the most dynamic carbon marketplace in the world today”
Carboless’s EcoConsortium platform has UNFCCC processes and Paris Accord compliances already in place, along with GHG accounting on immutable ledgers using Blockchain. Project owners, standards bodies and VVBs can now view dMRV analytics from all their projects on a single dashboard available over any authorised smart device.
About Carboless Holding Pvt. Ltd.
Carboless Holding Pvt. Ltd., based in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Abu Dhabi, is a holding company spearheading ventures within the sustainability sector. Our portfolio includes a carbon registry, a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled carbon trading platform, and offset consulting services. At the heart of our mission is the integration of diverse carbon credit lifecycles, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of processes and platforms. This strategic approach allows us to deliver end-to-end solutions, empowering both institutions and individuals in the global fight against climate change. Carboless is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability on an international scale.
About Verdana International Limited
Verdana, a digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification and Emissions Management System is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates carbon management, facilitates carbon trade, and provides secure and credible carbon footprint analytics. It is scalable, secure, open to authorized parties, and built on open-source modules. Verdana’s EcoConsortium, is a joint venture with EcoRegistry that connects dMRV services to digital registry services. EcoConsortium is pre-integrated with renowned standards bodies, providing international recognition for carbon credits and is aligned with UNFCCC and Paris Accord protocols.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Geetha Gopal,
Chief Operating Officer,
Verdana International Limited.
+65 9771 9974
geetha@verdana.io
Rishi Vaidya
Carboless Holding Pvt. Ltd
+971 56 343 9756
rishi@carbo-x.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube