【Capitalize on national measures benefiting Macao】Tourism Development Committee meeting advances quality development and embraces opportunities

MACAU, July 16 - The Tourism Development Committee (CDT, on its Portuguese acronym) convened the first Plenary Meeting of 2024 yesterday (15 July), presided over by Secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee Chairperson, Lei Wai Nong.

Navigate opportunities unlocked by Central Government’s favorable measures for Macao

Secretary Lei Wai Nong expressed that visitor arrivals are steadily trending upward. He highlighted that the Central Government has successively announced an array of preferential measures for Macao recently, including the successive expansion of the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) for travel to Hong Kong and Macao to cover ten more cities, namely Xi’an, Qingdao, Taiyuan, Hohhot, Harbin, Lhasa, Lanzhou, Xining, Yinchuan and Urumqi. As another new measure, Mainland visitors can visit Macao and Hengqin in tour groups for multiple times within seven days. In addition, the Central Government has raised the duty-free allowance for luggage articles brought into the Mainland by Mainland residents travelling from Macao, while Non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao are allowed to apply for Mainland travel permits. The SAR Government seizes the opportunities brought by these favorable measures implemented by the Central Government for Macao, while leveraging Macao’s geographic and unique strengths, to steer Macao’s tourism development towards diversity and sustainability, promote the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin as well as tourism cooperation across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Ricky Hoi presented the Office’s major work plan for the second half of 2024 and an overview of Macao’s latest tourism situation respectively.

Spectacular events attract visitors from worldwide for joyful double celebrations

In welcoming the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR this year, MGTO has lined up an array of major events in the latter half of this year, including the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, World Tourism Day and Light up Macao 2024, to attract visitors from around the world to Macao for an experience of the joyful vibes sparked by both celebrations in Macao.

Diverse measures and dedication to destination marketing

In terms of promotion, MGTO has launched the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR. To boost international visitations to Macao for vacation and spending, over 250,000 gifts are rolled out throughout the year including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets.

With ten more Mainland cities joining IVS for travel to Hong Kong and Macao, vigorous preparations are underway for MGTO to unveil the Macao Week in Xi’an this August. Online and offline promotions targeting the ten cities are rolled out to promote special travel offers destined for Macao and the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +”.

Promote professional enhancement of travel trade and the city’s courtesy towards visitors

MGTO continues to organize online and offline training opportunities for members of the travel trade. In collaboration with integrated resort enterprises, governmental entities, community organizations and so forth, the Office will organize about seven training seminars and workshops in the second half of the year. Moreover, MGTO is forging ahead with the Macao Courtesy Campaign in terms of promotion and dissemination, to cultivate the spirit of hospitality among residents and the travel trade, in turn making travelers feel at home in Macao.

Collective wisdom for diverse and sustainable tourism development

Industry members shared their opinions and suggestions regarding how to foster the community economy and enrich the diversity of tourism products and concerning the Country’s favorable measures for Macao. The topics discussed include optimization of supporting facilities in communities, leading visitors into communities, promotions and special offers tailored for international visitors, maritime tourism, pre-wedding photography and educational tourism, exploration of tourism resources in communities and in-depth community travel, among others.

Secretary Lei Wai Nong encouraged the travel trade to bring together community tourism resources and together promote in-depth community travel. Governmental representatives listened intently to the opinions and suggestions raised by committee members. Through insightful discussions, the meeting gathered collective wisdom and concerted efforts for a more diverse and sustainable future of the tourism industry in Macao.

New members were present at the first Plenary Meeting of 2024. Other attendees include Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, and official representatives of the following governmental entities including Secretariat for Economy and Finance, Secretariat for Security, Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, Secretariat for Transport and Public Works, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao Customs Service, Macao University of Tourism, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority, and Consumer Council, along with representatives of Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited, integrated resort enterprises as well as the tourism and other related sectors.

MGTO will continue to mobilize and collaborate with the travel trade to capitalize on the Central Government’s preferential measures for Macao and deepen integration across “tourism +” in parallel with the “1 + 4” development strategy for economic diversification. Efforts will be made to promote the integrated tourism and leisure industry development, reinforce the city’s positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.