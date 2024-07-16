UM invites CAS academician to give talk on new era of intelligent transformation

MACAU, July 16 - As part of the University Lecture Series, the University of Macau (UM) will hold a talk titled ‘Thoughts on the New Era of Intelligent Transformation: A Perspective from a Software Technology and Education Practitioner’ on 24 July (Wednesday). Lyu Jian, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), former president of Nanjing University and director of the State Key Laboratory for Novel Software Technology at Nanjing University, will be the speaker. All are welcome to attend.

Lyu Jian is one of the world’s leading software experts, and his research focuses mainly on intelligent software methodology. He has been honoured with multiple awards, including the first prize of the Natural Science Award of the Ministry of Education, the first prize of the Technological Invention Award of the Ministry of Education, the second prize of the State Science and Technology Progress Award, the second prize of the National Teaching Achievement Award, and the Ho Leung Ho Lee Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress.

As a software technology expert and educator, Prof Lyu will present a comprehensive analysis of the new era of intelligent transformation from both macro and micro perspectives: ‘the era of intelligence’, ‘a transformative world’, and ‘new software technologies’. He will talk about the basic characteristics, main contents, and coordinated development of the era of intelligence. He will also discuss the changes in the transformative world in various aspects, such as the mode of integration, talent cultivation, research paradigm, university development, and the development of the digital economy. Throughout the talk, Prof Lyu will analyse the systematic structure of the new era of intelligent transformation, reveal the future, and lead the audience into the exciting world of computer software.

The talk will begin at 3:00pm on 24 July (Wednesday) in the Student Activity Centre Theatre (E31-G001) and will be conducted in Mandarin. To register for the talk, please visit https://isw.um.edu.mo/evmapp/register/ULSlyuj. For enquiries, please contact Ms Wong at +853 8822 8878 or by email at uls@um.edu.mo.