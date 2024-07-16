Shadow IT and Device Sprawl Fuel Fears Around Lack of Control

AI makes headlines, but shadow IT and cyberattacks make sleepless nights

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today released the results of its Q3 2024 SME IT Trends Report, “ Detours Ahead: How IT Navigates an Evolving World. ” The seventh edition of the report provides new insights around the challenges and opportunities facing IT teams at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It covers topics such as:



The growing threat of shadow IT and AI

How teams manage complicated device and IT environments

The relationship between IT and managed service providers (MSPs)

IT professionals' biggest fears and wants

JumpCloud commissions this survey twice a year to stay on top of the latest challenges, trends, and experiences of IT professionals. This edition surveyed IT teams from the U.S. and the U.K.

“IT teams are dealing with many obstacles. They face uncertainty about economic conditions and elections. There are growing security threats, complex tech stacks, and device varieties. Despite this and more, IT admins are resilient and resourceful,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. “What’s keeping them up at night is what they can’t see — 84% of IT admins worry about shadow IT. To help combat the security holes shadow IT creates, IT needs to deploy tools to help spot rogue apps. This will give IT teams the control and visibility they need to keep organizations safe.”

For the full report, download “Detours Ahead: How IT Navigates an Evolving World,” here . You can also check out our blog post for select findings from the report.

Methodology:

JumpCloud surveyed 612 IT decision-makers in the U.K. and U.S., including managers, directors, vice presidents, and executives. Each survey respondent represented an organization with 2,500 or fewer employees across a variety of industries. The online survey was conducted by Propeller Insights, from June 4, 2024 to June 7, 2024. The findings from the JumpCloud Q3 2024 SME IT Trends Report can be found in “Detours Ahead: How IT Navigates an Evolving World” here .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

