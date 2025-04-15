Cyprumed Enters License and Option Agreement with MSD for the Development of Oral Peptide Therapeutics

MSD obtains a Non-Exclusive License for Cyprumed’s delivery technology to develop oral peptide therapeutics

Cyprumed will be eligible to receive up to $493 million in upfront, development, regulatory and sales milestones

INNSBRUCK, Austria, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyprumed GmbH, a dedicated drug delivery company specializing in innovative oral peptide formulations, and MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA), today announced that the companies have signed a Non-Exclusive License and Option Agreement to develop oral formulations of MSD’s peptides using Cyprumed’s innovative drug delivery technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, MSD gains non-exclusive global rights to Cyprumed’s oral peptide delivery platform for an undisclosed number of targets. The agreement also grants MSD the option to exclusively license Cyprumed’s technology for use with individual targets. Cyprumed will be eligible to receive up to $493 million in upfront, development, regulatory and net sales milestones associated with the approval of any products under the collaboration. Cyprumed may receive additional payments if MSD exercises its Exclusive License Option. MSD will be responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of any product utilizing the Cyprumed delivery technology under the agreement.

“This collaboration with MSD, a company dedicated to peptide therapeutics, marks a significant step for Cyprumed. Our drug delivery technology, with its proven effectiveness and scalability, has the potential to unlock new opportunities in peptide therapeutics. Continuing this collaboration with MSD to develop our innovative tablet formulations for additional targets is a great validation of our technology,” said Florian Föger, Ph.D., CEO of Cyprumed.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Cyprumed team to leverage their technology to help advance our macrocyclic peptide development efforts,” said Allen C. Templeton, vice president, pharmaceutical sciences, MSD Research Laboratories.

About Cyprumed GmbH

Cyprumed is a drug delivery technology company based in Innsbruck, Austria. The company focuses on developing technology platforms for the oral administration of therapeutic peptides, including GLP-1 analogues, macrocycles and mini-proteins. Cyprumed’s proprietary delivery platforms feature innovative tablet formulations that offer superior oral bioavailability and build on already approved pharmaceutical excipients, thus improving scalability, cost-efficiency and regulatory compliance. Cyprumed aims to transform peptide therapeutics by providing easy to manufacture, patient-friendly oral dosage forms. For more information, please visit www.cyprumed.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Cyprumed GmbH

Florian Föger, CEO

info@cyprumed.net

Media Inquiries

MC Services AG

Dr. Cora Kaiser, Dr. Johanna Kobler

+49 89 210 2280

cyprumed@mc-services.eu

