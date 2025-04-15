Echo Sets May 15 as the Global Launch Date for its Centralized Crypto Exchange

Echo operates as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) for custody and exchange under the Regulatory Framework of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

Douglas, Isle of Man, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echo , a groundbreaking centralized cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it will officially launch globally on May 15, 2025. The much-expected event is set to be a pivotal occasion for digital asset trading as Echo aims to establish a new industry standard. The community-centric platform promises a seamless user experience, institutional-grade security, and an ecosystem-driven approach.





On the same date of the launch, Echo will conduct a public sale of its native ECHO token, with 2% of the total token supply available exclusively through the platform. The proceeds should boost the project’s development following successful early funding rounds that already secured $2.5 million in support from strategic investors.

Echo stands out from other centralized crypto exchanges through its ecosystem-focused model. More precisely, it is designed to thrive on users' participation, who, in turn, benefit directly from the platform's growth and activity. The exchange proposes a transparent and intuitive environment for retail and professional traders to navigate safely and efficiently.

Sam Dorrer, Chief Executive Officer at Echo, commented on Echo’s community-driven approach:

"Our mission is to create a cryptocurrency exchange that truly prioritizes its users. Echo is designed to be more than just a trading platform—it’s a dynamic ecosystem that fosters long-term engagement and participation."

Built for Traders by Traders

The rapidly evolving digital asset landscape may seem daunting to newcomers. That’s why Echo provides easy navigation features, deep liquidity, and high-speed trade execution to simplify crypto trading for its growing community.

Echo does not set entry barriers and accommodates traders of all skills and experience. Beginners can start on EchoX, the platform’s user-friendly centralized exchange. Thanks to the platform's intuitive interface, they can enjoy a smooth initiation to crypto trading.

Meanwhile, institutional and seasoned investors can access Echo Pro and its advanced trading tools. The platform's modular design provides real-time analytics, market insights, and strategies to help traders make better-informed decisions.

Lastly, Echo charges minimal fees of only 0.1% per transaction, ensuring all casual or high-frequency traders benefit from a competitive fee structure.

The ECHO Token

The ECHO token is a foundational element of Echo's unique ecosystem. It is designed as a real-yield token on Ethereum and features robust tokenomics, including a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens.

The platform employs a deflationary mechanism for the ECHO token, allocating 10% of the daily revenue from both EchoX and Echo Pro to repurchasing tokens on the open market. It then “burns” the repurchased tokens from circulation to enhance scarcity and potentially ECHO’s value in the long term.

ECHO token holders enjoy fee discounts, premium trading tools, and early access to new services. Moreover, they get governance rights. Therefore, they can participate in platform decision-making, such as fund allocation for the Echo Foundation. The latter will be a pool dedicated to funding growth, strategic partnerships, and other governance initiatives.

Echo has allocated 2% of the total ECHO token supply for the public sale taking place on May 15, 2025. This controlled release should create scarcity and support upward price momentum while meeting public demand without diluting the token’s overall value.

Revenue and Yield Generation

Echo Exchange stays true to its community-focused mission by returning some trading fees to ECHO token holders. The platform distributes 50% of the fees generated from EchoX and Echo Pro as stablecoin (USDC) yields. This feature is a fundamental part of the Echo ecosystem, aligning fee generation with user rewards and ensuring the Echo community grows and thrives together with the platform.

Security and Compliance

Echo employs the industry’s highest security standards, including multi-layered encryption, biometric authentication, robust KYC/AML checks, and institutional-grade wallet infrastructure. These features guarantee maximum protection for Echo users and their assets.

Echo operates as a designated business for convertible virtual currency under the Regulatory Framework of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. This status enables the platform to provide tax advantages to its EchoElite Traders under the Isle of Man PCC Structure, which means 0% capital gains tax and 0% corporate tax for crypto investments. EchoElite Traders get to keep more of their gains, accelerating the ability to compound their portfolio.

The Echo Roadmap

The Echo Exchange is set to follow a 3-phase development path plus a series of future integrations:

Phase 1

The Launch of EchoX for basic trading and Echo Elite, with the latter providing asset custody under The Isle of Man’s PCC (Protected Cell Companies) structure.

The ECHO token public sale takes place on May 15, 2025, simultaneously with the Echo exchange launch.

Echo will also launch the Echo Journal to start building helpful content for its community.

Phase 2

The introduction of Echo Pro for advanced trading with cutting-edge tools, such as enhanced liquidity and professional-grade functionalities.

This phase will also see the expansion of yield generation models, the integration of trading bots, and additional digital asset services.

Phase 3

Echo will expand into Real World Assets (RWAs) trading, leveraging tokenization to unlock traditional asset classes.

At this stage, the platform will reach full integration of advanced protocols (e.g., peer-to-contract) to enhance collateralized borrowing and lending capabilities.

Other planned features and integrations include:

Neobank Rails will enable seamless fiat-to-token conversions with integrated banking services.

Fractionalized Assets & Multi-Class Asset Choices, such as tokenizing commodities, stocks, and real estate.

Collateralized and decentralized lending and borrowing capabilities through the platform’s peer-to-contract protocol.

Offshore & Digitized Trust Structures will expand custody solutions via the Echo Elite framework.

An Integrated Launchpad supports onboarding promising new projects to further diversify and strengthen the Echo ecosystem.

About Echo

Echo operates as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) for custody and exchange under the Regulatory Framework of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. The platform aims to reshape the crypto trading landscape through a user-driven digital asset ecosystem. Echo’s long-term goal is to establish itself as a leader in digital asset management at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging blockchain-based economy.

Echo aims to deliver a community-first trading experience that includes traders of all levels. The platform seeks to empower its members through a robust fee-sharing model, advanced financial tools, daily rewards for token holders, and maximum security for their assets.

The ECHO token public sale will occur on May 15, 2025, exclusively on Echo's official platform. The organizers urge interested participants to register in advance via the Echo’s website . Since the sale follows the “first-come, first-served” rule, early registration allows investors to purchase ECHO tokens before they sell out. Those who miss out may have to resort to secondary markets, where prices will vary.

For ongoing updates and community engagement, follow Echo on X (formerly Twitter) , Discord , and Telegram .





