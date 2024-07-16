ADB to Help Improve Perinatal Care in Uzbekistan

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (16 July 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million concessional loan to help the Government of Uzbekistan improve perinatal health services for pregnant women and their newborns.

“ADB supports the government’s commitment to ensure high-quality perinatal health services in Uzbekistan to protect the health of women and children and reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in the country,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

While maternal mortality in Uzbekistan improved from 38 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2010 to 30 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020, this remains high compared to the average for Europe and Central Asia. Neonatal mortality in Uzbekistan, while previously improved, has also seen an increase in recent years amid the rising birth rates.

The Integrated Perinatal Care Project will help government upgrade around 230 perinatal centers throughout the country with modern, energy-efficient medical equipment, updated clinical standards and protocols, improved capacity of health staff, and quality assurance mechanisms.

The project will also enhance the perinatal referral system and expand access to appropriate and timely life-saving care by strengthening emergency response teams and introducing electronic patient records to early identify health risks and monitor pregnancies.

“ADB’s support will also help government implement targeted awareness-raising and behavior-change interventions and training of midwives and nurses to encourage pregnant women and mothers to seek health care services,” said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya.

Uzbekistan joined ADB in 1995 and the bank has since committed loans, grants, and technical assistance amounting to $12.5 billion to the country.

