Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,119 in the last 365 days.

Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sheillah Chikomo

On July 15, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sheillah Chikomo, who came to China for a meeting.

Chen Xiaodong said China and Zimbabwe are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners with deep traditional friendship. China is ready to work with Zimbabwe to deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and take the upcoming summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an opportunity to push for new and sustained results in cooperation across the board.

Sheillah Chikomo thanked China for its long-term support for Zimbabwe's economic and social development, and expressed the willingness to closely cooperate with China to ensure the success of the FOCAC summit and promote greater development of Zimbabwe-China and Africa-China relations.

You just read:

Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sheillah Chikomo

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more