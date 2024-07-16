Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sheillah Chikomo

On July 15, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sheillah Chikomo, who came to China for a meeting.

Chen Xiaodong said China and Zimbabwe are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners with deep traditional friendship. China is ready to work with Zimbabwe to deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and take the upcoming summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an opportunity to push for new and sustained results in cooperation across the board.

Sheillah Chikomo thanked China for its long-term support for Zimbabwe's economic and social development, and expressed the willingness to closely cooperate with China to ensure the success of the FOCAC summit and promote greater development of Zimbabwe-China and Africa-China relations.