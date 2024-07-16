The Bridget Pettis All Star Phoenix Experience Line-Up Announced
Elevate Your Charity Experience: The Unforgettable Star Studded Week Ahead Presented by The Bridget Pettis Foundation & Community Partners
Let's come together, celebrate our passions, and create unforgettable moments that inspire us to reach beyond our limits.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated **Bridget Pettis All Star Experience** "Go Beyond The Game" is set to be an unforgettable week filled with events catering to basketball enthusiasts of all ages. Created by WNBA legend Bridget Pettis, this event promises a unique blend of sports, empowerment, charity, fashion, and entertainment.
— Bridget Pettis
This week-long celebration will not only offer a fantastic time but will also support sustainable initiatives in gardening, sports, creativity, and mindfulness within the community. It presents a remarkable opportunity to connect with celebrities and make a lasting impact.
**Confirmed VIP Guests** include: Sophie Cunningham, Fran Harris, Rusha Brown, Scott Rochelle, Chantel Tremitiere, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Brad Perry, AC Caswell, Danielle McCulley, Leslie Johnson, Ruben Gallego, OD Harris, MaeOla Bolton, E.C. Hill, Natasha Adair, and more to be announced.
**Invited VIP Guests** include: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Fat Lever, Jerry Colangelo, Matt Ishbia, Cedric Ceballos, Dalen Terry, Tamera Young, Teresa Weatherspoon, Nate Tibbetts, and more to be announced.
Mark your calendars for **July 17th - 21st, 2024**, and get ready for an unforgettable series of events leading up to and during WNBA All-Star PHX.
Bridget Pettis All Star Experience Line-Up:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
The Bridget Pettis Day Retreat in Sedona
Tickets: https://bridgetpettisnaturedayretreat.eventbrite.com/
Time: 9am - 9pm
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Her-story All Star Former WNBA Players & Coaches Basketball Clinic
Tickets: https://HerstoryAllStarCamp.eventbrite.com
Time: 7am - 9am
Age: 7 - 17
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Unity for Empowerment Mixer & Charity Fundraiser
Tickets: https://UnityforEmpowerment.eventbrite.com
Time: 7pm - 10pm
Friday, July 19, 2024
I AM FASHION: Black & White Affair
Tickets: https://iamfashion.eventbrite.com/
Time: 4pm Doors Open, 5pm - 9pm
Friday, July 19, 2024
Million Dollar Mingle x 1st Class Consultant x Bridget Pettis Foundation VIP Luxury Rooftop After Party
Tickets: www.mdmwallstar.com
Time: 9pm - 2am
Age: 21+
Saturday, July 19, 2024
Bridget Pettis Official All Star Viewing & After Party
Tickets: https://bpgamewatchparty.eventbrite.com
Time: 5pm - 1am
Age: 25+ Preferred
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Ms. Be's Taste of The Garden: Farm Experience
Tickets: https://msbetasteofthegarden.eventbrite.com/
Time: 6pm - 9pm
Age: All ages
**Don't miss out on this thrilling week of events at the Bridget Pettis All Star Experience. Secure your tickets now!**
**For media inquiries, please contact:**
Mechelle Tucker
623.703-2147
Mechelle@1stclassconsultant.com
*Rooted in faith-based values, the event offers a platform for engagement with celebrities and an opportunity to contribute to meaningful causes. Embrace the chance to support the impactful Go Beyond The Game - Uniting from Arizona to Africa Fundraiser, presented by the Bridget Pettis Foundation, during the vibrant WNBA All-Star Weekend.*
Mechelle Tucker
1st Class Consultant
+1 623-703-2147
mechelle@1stclassconsultant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram