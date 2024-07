The Bridget Pettis All Star Phoenix Experience Line-Up Announced

Embracing the power of unity and empowerment at the Bridget Pettis All-Star Experience. A week long of all star events giving back to support an amazing cause Celebrating excellence in basketball and beyond. Get ready for a star-studded event like no other!

Elevate Your Charity Experience: The Unforgettable Star Studded Week Ahead Presented by The Bridget Pettis Foundation & Community Partners

Let's come together, celebrate our passions, and create unforgettable moments that inspire us to reach beyond our limits.” — Bridget Pettis

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated **Bridget Pettis All Star Experience** "Go Beyond The Game" is set to be an unforgettable week filled with events catering to basketball enthusiasts of all ages. Created by WNBA legend Bridget Pettis, this event promises a unique blend of sports, empowerment, charity, fashion, and entertainment.This week-long celebration will not only offer a fantastic time but will also support sustainable initiatives in gardening, sports, creativity, and mindfulness within the community. It presents a remarkable opportunity to connect with celebrities and make a lasting impact.**Confirmed VIP Guests** include: Sophie Cunningham, Fran Harris, Rusha Brown, Scott Rochelle, Chantel Tremitiere, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Brad Perry, AC Caswell, Danielle McCulley, Leslie Johnson, Ruben Gallego, OD Harris, MaeOla Bolton, E.C. Hill, Natasha Adair, and more to be announced.**Invited VIP Guests** include: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Fat Lever, Jerry Colangelo, Matt Ishbia, Cedric Ceballos, Dalen Terry, Tamera Young, Teresa Weatherspoon, Nate Tibbetts, and more to be announced.Mark your calendars for **July 17th - 21st, 2024**, and get ready for an unforgettable series of events leading up to and during WNBA All-Star PHX.Bridget Pettis All Star Experience Line-Up:Wednesday, July 17, 2024The Bridget Pettis Day Retreat in SedonaTickets: https://bridgetpettisnaturedayretreat.eventbrite.com/ Time: 9am - 9pmThursday, July 18, 2024Her-story All Star Former WNBA Players & Coaches Basketball ClinicTickets: https://HerstoryAllStarCamp.eventbrite.com Time: 7am - 9amAge: 7 - 17Thursday, July 18, 2024Unity for Empowerment Mixer & Charity FundraiserTickets: https://UnityforEmpowerment.eventbrite.com Time: 7pm - 10pmFriday, July 19, 2024I AM FASHION: Black & White AffairTickets: https://iamfashion.eventbrite.com/ Time: 4pm Doors Open, 5pm - 9pmFriday, July 19, 2024Million Dollar Mingle x 1st Class Consultant x Bridget Pettis Foundation VIP Luxury Rooftop After PartyTickets: www.mdmwallstar.com Time: 9pm - 2amAge: 21+Saturday, July 19, 2024Bridget Pettis Official All Star Viewing & After PartyTickets: https://bpgamewatchparty.eventbrite.com Time: 5pm - 1amAge: 25+ PreferredSunday, July 21, 2024Ms. Be's Taste of The Garden: Farm ExperienceTickets: https://msbetasteofthegarden.eventbrite.com/ Time: 6pm - 9pmAge: All ages**Don't miss out on this thrilling week of events at the Bridget Pettis All Star Experience. Secure your tickets now!****For media inquiries, please contact:**Mechelle Tucker623.703-2147Mechelle@1stclassconsultant.com*Rooted in faith-based values, the event offers a platform for engagement with celebrities and an opportunity to contribute to meaningful causes. Embrace the chance to support the impactful Go Beyond The Game - Uniting from Arizona to Africa Fundraiser, presented by the Bridget Pettis Foundation, during the vibrant WNBA All-Star Weekend.*