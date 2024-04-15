Shaun Milli to Enchant Audiences Worldwide with Debut Album '1:11' Release
R&B prodigy Shaun Milli unveils his soulful debut album on 4/20/24, blending velvety vocals and captivating melodies.
Hailing from the idyllic town of Edgefield, SC, Shaun Milli's musical odyssey commenced at the tender age of 12, fueled by his unwavering passion for R&B music. The breakthrough success of his single "Love Me," featured on the EP "One In A Milli," has already garnered over 20 million streams on Apple Music, establishing him as a rising star within the industry.
In a momentous stride, Shaun recently inked a distribution deal with the prestigious ONErpm, heralding a new chapter in his musical voyage and expanding his reach to a broader audience. The impending release of "1:11" on April 20, 2024, is poised to redefine contemporary R&B music, comprising 11 transcendent tracks that signify angelic numbers and encapsulate Shaun's artistic evolution.
Enthusiasts of music can savor Shaun Milli's artistry by immersing themselves in his chart-topping hits such as "Love Me" and the infectious "Like That" featuring K Camp, available on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss the chance to witness the mesmerizing performer live at Bar Smith in Phoenix, AZ, during the All-Star Thursday event on April 18, and secure an exclusive invite to the intimate "1:11" listening party hosted by Shaun Milli at Marmera Creative Studios on April 19 in Phoenix.
As part of the album launch extravaganza, Shaun Milli is set to embark on a spellbinding journey in Arizona, encompassing live rehearsals, music video productions, and exclusive performances leading up to the grand unveiling of "1:11." Members of the press and fans alike are invited to accompany Shaun Milli on this musical voyage, traversing through the nostalgia of the '90s and beyond.
For media inquiries, interview requests, and coverage opportunities, please contact Mechelle at (623) 703-2147 or Mechelle@1stclassconsultant.com.
Prepare to be serenaded by the velvety voice of Shaun Milli as he introduces his debut album, "1:11," on April 20 - available on all streaming platforms. Brace yourself for a musical odyssey that transcends boundaries and resonates with the depths of the soul.
