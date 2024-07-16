CryoFuture Leads with Fertility's First Comprehensive Extra Protection Plan for Unmatched Security of Frozen Specimens
CryoFuture proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in the industry: comprehensive insurance coverage for its entire facility and storage tanks.
We are proud to be the first biorepository to secure comprehensive insurance coverage for our entire facility and storage tanks... this reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest standards.”SAN MATEO, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoFuture, the premier long-term biorepository, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in the industry: comprehensive coverage for its entire facility and storage tanks through its new service guarantee, the Extra Protection Program (EPP), offered by REI Insurance Solutions LLC. This pioneering program provides unparalleled security for the frozen specimens stored at CryoFuture, ensuring peace of mind for all clients.
— Sean Pae, CryoFuture CEO
CryoFuture is the first biorepository to provide a full-facility protection plan, setting a new standard in the industry. While some competitors offer limited guarantees on storage tanks only, CryoFuture's comprehensive approach encompasses the entire facility, demonstrating an unmatched commitment to security and risk management.
The Extra Protection Program, backed by REI Insurance Solutions LLC, stands as a testament to CryoFuture's superior security measures and operational excellence. REI Insurance Solutions LLC is the largest provider of specialized insurance and risk management services for businesses associated with IVF and fertility care. CryoFuture's achievement in securing comprehensive coverage is a first in the field.
"Managing risk requires daily diligence, not just a well-designed insurance policy," says Dr. Steven Katz, Founder and CEO of REI Protect. "That's why REI Insurance Solutions LLC combines our hands-on knowledge of fertility storage with legal and risk management expertise to offer unparalleled protection for patients."
The EPP is exclusively approved for biorepositories with the most advanced storage technology and stringent operating procedures. CryoFuture is currently the first long-term biorepository facility approved to offer the EPP by REI Insurance Solutions LLC, following an underwriting audit, facility visit, and protocol evaluation. CryoFuture operates four state-of-the-art storage facilities located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, and Atlanta, making it one of the most advanced, tech-forward storage facilities in the United States.
The EPP offers a substantial reimbursement guarantee to the patient with no questions asked. The program is meticulously designed to protect various types of frozen specimens, including donor sperm, oocytes, and embryos.
"We are proud to be the first biorepository to secure comprehensive coverage for our entire facility and storage tanks," says Sean Pae, CEO of CryoFuture. "This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the industry and providing our clients with unparalleled security and peace of mind."
About CryoFuture
CryoFuture is leading innovation in cryostorage with its tech-enabled network of state-of-the-art biorepository facilities. Scaling rapidly nationwide, we're raising the standard for security of frozen biological specimens with patented technology and security protocols for optimal laboratory practices.
With over 200 years of collective embryology experience, our expert team is committed to supporting fertility clinics and patients alike by offering advanced storage facilities and exceptional customer service. Our comprehensive services include local long-term storage, secure transportation, RFID inventory management systems, patient billing and consent management, and tailored protection plans, all designed to safeguard the most precious specimens. Our software platform includes a patient portal with detailed specimen information, ensuring transparency and accessibility.
CryoFuture's facilities feature a five-point security system, real-time GPS tracking, and continuous temperature monitoring to provide unparalleled peace of mind. Trusted by top fertility centers and patients nationwide, CryoFuture is your partner in fertility preservation, ensuring the future of your family is in safe hands. For more information, visit www.cryofuture.com or contact support@cryofuture.com.
Reanna Pingol
CryoFuture, Director of Marketing
reanna.pingol@cryofuture.com
