SHAKEN/STIR Authentication: FlashIntel AI Dialer's Exclusive Feature to Reduce Spam and Increase Answer Rates
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel AI Dialer is thrilled to announce the integration of SHAKEN/STIR authentication, a groundbreaking feature designed to significantly reduce spam calls and dramatically increase answer rates for businesses.
What is SHAKEN/STIR?
SHAKEN (Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs) and STIR (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited) are advanced protocols that work in tandem to verify the authenticity of caller ID. These protocols function like a digital signature for phone calls, ensuring that the caller's identity is legitimate and trustworthy.
Exclusive Advantages of SHAKEN/STIR on FlashIntel AI Dialer:
- Identity Verification, Enhanced Trust: SHAKEN/STIR verifies the caller's identity, allowing recipients to trust incoming calls more, thereby increasing the likelihood of the call being answered.
- Increased Number Reputation and Call Quality: Through FlashIntel AI Dialer's exclusive partnership with U.S. telecom carriers, you can apply for SHAKEN/STIR certification online within 3 minutes. Certified numbers are marked as trusted by U.S. telecom carriers, making them more likely to be answered, thus improving call success rates and business efficiency.
- Enhanced Customer Experience: When customers know that a call is verified, their user experience improves, and their trust in the company increases.
Competitive Business Advantage: Companies using SHAKEN/STIR technology can stand out in the market as their calls are more likely to be answered, enhancing customer interaction and business opportunities.
FlashIntel AI Dialer is proud to present Branded Calling, an advanced feature designed to enhance customer trust and significantly boost answer rates. Branded Calling allows businesses to display their name on outgoing voice calls to mobile phones.
Benefits of Branded Calling:
- Increased Answer Rates: With Branded Calling, businesses can display their brand name, logo, and other identity information during a call. Customers are more likely to answer calls from familiar brands, significantly increasing call credibility and answer rates, making it easier for businesses to reach their target audience.
- Enhanced Customer Trust: Calls displaying brand information provide clear caller identification, reducing doubts and anxiety caused by unknown numbers. This transparency boosts customer trust, leading to more positive interactions and communication.
- Reduced Missed and Misanswered Calls: When customers recognize the caller as a trusted business, they are more likely to answer promptly. This reduces missed and misanswered calls, helping businesses resolve customer issues quickly and improving service efficiency and customer satisfaction.
- Optimized Marketing and Sales Campaigns: Branded Calling enables marketing and sales teams to connect more effectively with potential and existing customers, ensuring that important information and promotions reach the target audience directly, thereby increasing campaign success rates and ROI.
- Strengthened Brand Image: Every branded call is an opportunity to promote your brand image. Branded Calling helps businesses establish a professional and trustworthy image in the minds of customers, further strengthening brand loyalty.
Explore FlashIntel AI Dialer today to enhance your voice call experience. Boost your call reputation and answer rates now!
Marketing Team
