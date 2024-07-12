FlashIntel Unveils AnswerAI.jp Alpha in Japan: Advanced AI for Sales and Marketing
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a global leader in AI-driven solutions, is excited to announce the alpha launch of AnswerAI.jp, an innovative AI-based Answer Engine specifically designed to empower sales and marketing professionals in Japan. This state-of-the-art platform leverages cutting-edge technology to provide accurate, reliable, and actionable insights.
Unlocking the Power of Non-Public Databases and Multiple Large Language Models
What sets AnswerAI.jp apart is its unique access to various non-public databases, ensuring users receive comprehensive and exclusive information that isn't available through standard channels. By integrating multiple large language models, AnswerAI.jp uses a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture to minimize the risk of AI hallucinations and maximize the quality of the results.
Key Features of AnswerAI.jp:
- Access to Exclusive Data: By tapping into non-public databases, AnswerAI.jp offers sales and marketing professionals insights that are both deep and wide-ranging, providing a competitive edge.
- RAG Architecture: Utilizing the RAG framework ensures that the information provided is accurate, contextually relevant, and high-quality, addressing one of the biggest challenges in AI-based solutions.
- Multi-Model Integration: The integration of multiple large language models ensures that users receive the most comprehensive answers possible, drawing on the strengths of each model.
- User-Friendly Interface: Designed with the end-user in mind, AnswerAI.jp offers an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, making it accessible to professionals at all levels of technical expertise.
"With the alpha launch of AnswerAI.jp, FlashIntel is setting a new standard for AI-driven solutions in the sales and marketing sector. Our unique approach of combining non-public databases with advanced AI models ensures that our users have access to the most reliable and comprehensive information available," said Mariko Maeda, Country Manager JP, FlashIntel.
"We are excited to bring this powerful tool to the Japanese market, where the demand for accurate and actionable insights in sales and marketing is rapidly growing. AnswerAI.jp is poised to transform the way professionals work, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions," added Mariko Maeda, Country Manager JP, FlashIntel.
Availability:
The alpha version of AnswerAI.jp is now available to a select group of sales and marketing professionals across Japan. To learn more and sign up for early access, visit AnswerAI.jp.
前田まりこ
Unlocking the Power of Non-Public Databases and Multiple Large Language Models
What sets AnswerAI.jp apart is its unique access to various non-public databases, ensuring users receive comprehensive and exclusive information that isn't available through standard channels. By integrating multiple large language models, AnswerAI.jp uses a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture to minimize the risk of AI hallucinations and maximize the quality of the results.
Key Features of AnswerAI.jp:
- Access to Exclusive Data: By tapping into non-public databases, AnswerAI.jp offers sales and marketing professionals insights that are both deep and wide-ranging, providing a competitive edge.
- RAG Architecture: Utilizing the RAG framework ensures that the information provided is accurate, contextually relevant, and high-quality, addressing one of the biggest challenges in AI-based solutions.
- Multi-Model Integration: The integration of multiple large language models ensures that users receive the most comprehensive answers possible, drawing on the strengths of each model.
- User-Friendly Interface: Designed with the end-user in mind, AnswerAI.jp offers an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, making it accessible to professionals at all levels of technical expertise.
"With the alpha launch of AnswerAI.jp, FlashIntel is setting a new standard for AI-driven solutions in the sales and marketing sector. Our unique approach of combining non-public databases with advanced AI models ensures that our users have access to the most reliable and comprehensive information available," said Mariko Maeda, Country Manager JP, FlashIntel.
"We are excited to bring this powerful tool to the Japanese market, where the demand for accurate and actionable insights in sales and marketing is rapidly growing. AnswerAI.jp is poised to transform the way professionals work, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions," added Mariko Maeda, Country Manager JP, FlashIntel.
Availability:
The alpha version of AnswerAI.jp is now available to a select group of sales and marketing professionals across Japan. To learn more and sign up for early access, visit AnswerAI.jp.
前田まりこ
FlashIntel Japan株式会社
000000000
email us here