SUPERUS CAREERS / MORTGAGE CAREER EXCHANGE COMPLETES 2024 BEST OF STAFFING AWARD SWEEP
Best of Staffing award winners are validation of exceptionally high levels of service to staffing clients and job seekers.
To receive such high marks from those candidates directly is a testament to the authentic care and attention our team gives to each and every person along their career journey.”UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange, a nationwide staffing agency, completed a sweep of the 2024 ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards. Backing up the company motto of Matching High Quality Candidates with High Quality Careers. Based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates, Superus Careers / Mortgage Careers Exchanges has proven themselves as industry leaders in service quality. Superus Careers received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 100% of their placed job candidates. This follows client satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 from 80% of their clients. Both ratings are significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50%-52%.
— Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing is the nation’s only service excellence award for the staffing industry that leverages third party validated survey responses from employment agency clients and job seekers. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the staffing industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients and job candidates.
“I am humbled and honored for us to be recognized for this award. This is truly a testament to the amazing team members who work directly with the talent in their career transition, day in and day out. To receive such high marks from those candidates directly is a testament to the authentic care and attention our team gives to each and every person along their career journey.” Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver said.
Professionalism, communication, genuine care, and preparation were common themes among candidate surveys. From their own words, one candidate encapsulated the theme of most responses: “extremely proactive in her approach. She always went above and beyond to ensure that I was prepared for each interview. The level of communication is something that I’ve never experienced while working with a recruiter. This has been a very memorable experience and I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Thanks for everything.”
The responses mirrored similar merits from the client surveys earlier this year, with client reactions such as: “Great communication, follow up, and quality candidates;” “Very responsive and a good amount of follow up. Overall great candidates have been submitted;” and “Thorough and frequent communication, and quality candidates.”
ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success.”
About Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. The Mortgage Career Exchange (mortgagecareerexchange.com) is a specific career platform for Mortgage Professionals. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. Within the Staffing industry Superus Careers specializes in: Finance / Accounting, Human Resources, IT / Engineering, Legal, Management / Sr. Executive, Marketing / Sales, Office / Retail / Hospitality, Real Estate
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.
About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
