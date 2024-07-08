SUPERUS CAREERS / MORTGAGE CAREER EXCHANGE WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2024 BEST OF STAFFING TALENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE
To receive such high marks from those candidates directly is a testament to the authentic care and attention our team gives to each and every person along their career journey.”UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 8, 2024 – Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent Award for providing superior service to their candidates. Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates. On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Superus Careers received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 100% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50%.
— Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver
“I am humbled and honored for us to be recognized for this award. This is truly a testament to the amazing team members who work directly with the talent in their career transition, day in and day out. To receive such high marks from those candidates directly is a testament to the authentic care and attention our team gives to each and every person along their career journey.” Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver said.
"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"
About Superus Careers
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. Within the Staffing industry Superus Careers specializes in: Finance / Accounting, Human Resources, IT / Engineering, Legal, Management / Sr. Executive, Marketing / Sales, Office / Retail / Hospitality, Real Estate
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
