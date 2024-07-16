Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference to showcase achievements, challenges of past 50 years

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Source Water Protection Conference hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been temporarily replaced with the Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference in Novi, Michigan.

This event — to be held on September 25 — aims to showcase the achievements and challenges of the past 50 years while looking ahead to the possibilities of the next half-century.

This conference will share in the celebration of the Safe Drinking Water Act through presentations of case studies, research, and lessons learned in areas such as source water protection, drinking water system operations, and the vision for the next 50 years to protect and enhance drinking water quality for future generations.

The conference will bring together professionals, including community water supply personnel, local officials, community representatives, partners from the local, state, and federal levels, academia, consultants, service providers, source water protection partners, and others from the Great Lakes region.

Registration is now open.