RECOVERY BOOST FOR FLOOD-AFFECTED RIVER MURRAY COMMUNITIES

Release date: 16/07/24

SENATOR THE HON MURRAY WATT

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES

AND FORESTRY

MINISTER FOR EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

SENATOR FOR QUEENSLAND

THE HON CLARE SCRIVEN MLC

MINISTER FOR PRIMARY INDUSTRIES AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

River Murray communities recovering from the 2022-23 major flood event will benefit from almost $25 million in shared support from the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments.

As councils and communities continue their ongoing recovery from one of the worst disasters in South Australia’s history, their efforts will be supported by an additional Flood Recovery Mental Health Support Program, a Council Community and Recreational Asset Restoration Program, support for Irrigation Trusts within the Lower Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Area (LMRIA), and shared support for intermediate remediation of privately owned levees within the LMRIA.

These measures are jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Specific details regarding each component of the additional support are:

$1.314 million Flood Recovery Mental Health Support Program to deliver increased specialist mental health services to minimise long-term mental health impacts and promote positive mental well-being for individuals, families, and communities.

to deliver increased specialist mental health services to minimise long-term mental health impacts and promote positive mental well-being for individuals, families, and communities. $9 million Council Community and Recreational Asset Restoration Program to assist impacted councils remediate and restore eligible assets essential to community recovery such as open spaces (reserves, parks), community facilities (boat ramps, playgrounds, public toilets) and cultural heritage sites.

to assist impacted councils remediate and restore eligible assets essential to community recovery such as open spaces (reserves, parks), community facilities (boat ramps, playgrounds, public toilets) and cultural heritage sites. $2.025 million LMRIA Irrigation Trust Recovery Support Program for irrigation trusts in the LMRIA region to support medium-term targeted assistance for recovery activities and long-term resilience building activities.

In addition to the above, the Albanese and Malinauaskas Governments have committed another $12.6 million in shared support for the LMRIA Remediation and Resilience Program. This will assist in progressing the existing privately-owned levee intermediate works program in the Lower River Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Area.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the exceptional disaster assistance measures supports the next stages of recovery.

“We’ve been listening to the River Murray communities to understand what we can provide to not just help them rebuild, but to thrive in the long-term recovery from the floods,” Minister Watt said.

“The initiatives that we’re announcing today kicks off this next stage of recovery, focusing on community wellbeing by providing mental health support on top of those being delivered at the local level and to rebuild community assets and facilities.

“We’re also providing further assistance for important infrastructure recovery works to help the Lower River Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Area prepare for the future.”

South Australian Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven said SA communities who are leading the recovery effort with council and government support deserve all the assistance that can be provided.

“There is still an incredible amount of work to do to continue to recover from the devastating floods, and I’m very pleased to announce this additional support with Minister Watt.” Minister Scriven said.

“This vital investment into infrastructure and community mental health will ensure South Australia’s regional communities and are set up for the future.”

For further information on the River Murray flood recovery visit recovery.sa.gov.au or for Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, visit Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) | National Emergency Management Agency (nema.gov.au)