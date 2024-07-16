One year of growth and transformation for SA\'s small businesses

Release date: 16/07/24

More than 6000 South Australian small business owners have been supported to develop their skills and grow their businesses in the year since the Malinauskas Labor Government launched South Australia’s Small Business Strategy 2023 – 2030.

More than $14 million has been invested by the Malinauskas Government to deliver key programs under SA’s Small Business Strategy to grow and support the state’s small business sector.

Small businesses are key to South Australia’s economy contributing $49 billion each year and are our largest employer employing 300,000 South Australians.

With 19 of the 20 initiatives outlined in the Strategy now underway, more than 6000 South Australian small business owners across metropolitan (56 per cent) and regional (44 per cent) areas have taken part in our programs and initiatives designed to strengthen and support small businesses.

Our highly successful $4 million Women in Business program has helped more than 2200 South Australian women, many of them first time business owners, to start and run their businesses.

The program was an election commitment and includes mentoring and small group workshops to develop women’s skills in business management, finance and accounting, marketing, digital technologies and cyber security.

It has received a strong uptake from women across regional areas including the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island as well as metropolitan Adelaide.

As has our Small Business Fundamentals program with 64 per cent of participants in regional South Australia.

In its first year, the Small Business Strategy has:

Delivered Small Business Week 2024 – a week-long program of in-person and online workshops, webinars, tours and networking events, attracting 1,400 registrations.

Supported more than 2,200 women to participate in the $4 million Women in Business program.

Supported more than 1,800 business owners to boost their business fundamentals and capability through programs, workshops and one-on-one mentoring.

Provided mental health and wellbeing services to more than 800 small business owners and their employees.

Connected 69 small business owners to affordable cyber security education and mentoring through the Cyber Uplift Step Program.

Business Support Officers delivering tailored solutions and support to more than 2,100 businesses.

Launched the Small Business Sustainability Support Program to help reduce energy costs for small businesses and drive towards a low emissions economy.

The State Government also launched the Office for Small and Family Business in 2022 as a single destination for business owners to access relevant government information, services and tailored assistance.

The nation is now seeking to follow in South Australia’s footsteps with the development of a national Small Business Strategy.

For more information on the Strategy or to sign up to programs and workshops, visit business.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government’s Small Business Strategy is a landmark initiative designed to support South Australia’s small business sector as the driving force of our economy.

Over the past year, I have met with hundreds of business owners and seen firsthand the impact that programs under our Small Business Strategy are having.

We are supporting small business owners during a challenging economic period and assisting them to build resilience into their business plans as well as employ more staff, enter new markets and expand their networks.

Attributable to Juggle House Experiences Owner, Kelly Kuhn

We are a South Australian tour hosting business operating 90 minutes from Adelaide near Mannum, providing cross-regional tours and travel adventures.

Being involved in the Women in Business program has opened the doors to significant support and opportunities, as well as access to a network of inspirational and likeminded women.

Through the Strategy’s programs, we are seeing more workshops, mentoring and training sessions being delivered in the regions. This is vital for regional businesses, who deserve as much support as our counterparts in metropolitan areas so that they can upskill and stay competitive.

Supporting SA’s businesses has been at the heart of the small business strategy and it’s part of the reason why it’s respected and appreciated by regional businesses.