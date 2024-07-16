Sustainability central to bus station redevelopment

Release date: 16/07/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has recruited a nation leading sustainability consultant to help transform the former Franklin Street Bus Station into Adelaide’s first carbon neutral community precinct.

HIP V. HYPE has been chosen to develop the sustainable strategy for an Australian leading, socially conscious and environmentally focused outcome for the former bus station site, which will be home to more than 1,000 residents when completed in 2029.

Melbourne based HIP V. HYPE has a global reputation for innovative precinct strategies while also working as a developer delivering carbon neutral apartments and collective spaces.

The sustainability strategy will be developed in conjunction with the master plan, which is being created by Adelaide based, global architectural design studio, Woods Bagot.

The 6,850m2 site is envisioned as a leading inner-city destination with a blend of long-and-short term housing options that includes a minimum of 35 per cent affordable housing as well as contemporary commercial, signature civic and retail spaces.

In addition to 392 apartments, the project will target 200+ hotel rooms and the site will include purpose-built rental accommodation offered on a long-term secure basis through an institutional build-to-rent owner.

The development will also boast more than 5,500m2 of commercial floor space within a signature building along with 1,200m2 of retail space at completion.

Initial plans include a network of tree-lined laneways or ‘eat streets’ fronting the proposed walkways between Franklin and Grote streets, with retail opportunities and casual eateries and sit-down day and evening restaurant options to complement the existing offerings in the Central Market and Gouger Street.

The sustainability strategy is expected to be completed by December 2024 and will be informed by input from a Sustainability Working Group of industry experts to be convened by Renewal SA and broader community engagement.

Development partners for the delivery of project and the implementation of the objectives set out in the sustainability strategy will be sought later this year via an Australia-wide expression of interest campaign.

Construction on the former Franklin Street Bus Station site won’t begin until the nearby Market Square development is complete to maintain available car parking in the area.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We will transform the former bus station site from an old bitumen carpark into a green and affordable community hub.

The new development will lead the way in creating an environmentally sustainable precinct in the heart of the city.

Not only will this project deliver much needed housing, with 35 per cent to be affordable but it will appeal to those who value sustainability.

The project is expected to deliver huge economic benefits generating more than 1,300 jobs during construction and contributing more than $161 million of Gross Value Add to South Australia.

Attributable to Liam Wallis, Founder HIP V. HYPE

This is a city shaping project. The scale of ambition from the government to-date means that this is a multi-year project space.

The opportunity to reshape a city doesn’t come along very often and it’s an opportune time in the market cycle to implement such a plan.

HIP V. HYPE is excited to be working with the State Government to help guide the vision, framework and strategy to position this development as the sustainability benchmark for future development in the City of Adelaide.