As More People Fly Than Ever, National Aviation Center Sees Increase in Registration Applications

The Rise of American Air Travel Coincides With More Aircraft Owners Utilizing Registration Applications Through the National Aviation Center.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Aviation Center, a site that offers access to applications for FAA aircraft registration, has recently seen an increase in the number of users. This occurs simultaneously with more people flying than ever before.

According to an FAA news release entitled, “FAA Readies for Busiest Summer in Years,” the FAA has been preparing for, in 2024, “the largest number of flights in years.”

The news release goes on to say that expectations for Memorial Day weekend travel were “the busiest since 2010.” They included “53,515 flights on the Thursday before Memorial Day) and 50,129 on Friday.” Additionally, the FAA said that this “bodes well for a very busy summer.”

“We welcome so many returning to the skies. There is no experience in life, none, like air travel. Since the very beginning, the National Aviation Center has been committed to helping those who wanted to take flight be able to complete their documentation in a simple, direct, and efficient manner. We’re grateful to see this improvement and look forward to helping with so many journeys to come,” said a spokesperson from the National Aviation Center.

The National Aviation Center was designed to be able to make the aircraft documentation process easier for pilots, aircraft owners, and other parties. Through the site, it’s possible to register an aircraft, de-register one, file a notice of claim of lien, transfer/exchange ownership, apply for an Airworthiness Certificate, an Aircraft Security Agreement, and much more.

The company has made multiple improvements to its site. Recently, they added SSL encryption so as to improve security.

For more information about aircraft FAA renewal, whether you need an aircraft certificate of registration replacement, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Aviation Center through their site.

