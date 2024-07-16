The International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) proudly celebrates today the 45th anniversary of the IMSO Convention coming into force.

From its inception on 16 July 1979 the International Maritime Satellite Organization (or INMARSAT as IMSO was originally known until 15 April 1999) has been at the forefront of global maritime safety, communications, and environmental monitoring and has made a significant contribution to the safety and efficiency of maritime operations worldwide.

Established under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the INMARSAT convention marked a significant milestone in maritime history with the establishment of INMARSAT Intergovernmental Organisations (IGO), by creating a framework for the provision of reliable satellite communication services to the global maritime community.

INMARSAT IGO’s journey has been marked by numerous achievements and innovations. From the early adoption of satellite technology to the integration of modern communication systems, INMARSAT IGO has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the maritime industry. Key milestones include the provision of the satellite component of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

Over time, INMARSAT IGO expanded its services beyond the maritime sector to include land mobile and aeronautical applications, which necessitated a restructuring to accommodate the growing commercial demand for satellite communication services.

On 15 April 1999, following years of negotiation among the then 86 Member States of the INMARSAT IGO, the restructuring culminated in the privatization of INMARSAT IGO’s commercial assets, with them being transferred to a newly created company, Inmarsat Ltd.

As part of this transition, the then INMARSAT Convention was amended, including a change of the name to IMSO. Since then, IMSO’s role has focused on overseeing the public service obligations of the IMO recognised mobile satellite service (RMSS) provider, Inmarsat (and recently Iridium) ensuring that it continues to provide critical safety and distress communication services under GMDSS, in accordance with IMO rules and regulations.

IMSO expanded its role in 2008 with its appointment as the Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system Coordinator. Both the GMDSS and the LRIT have been instrumental in enhancing maritime safety and security.

Today, IMSO’s success is built on a foundation of strong international collaboration. Working closely with IMSO Member States, IMO, other international organizations and industry partners, IMSO has facilitated the development and implementation of global standards and protocols for maritime communications. These partnerships have been crucial in ensuring the seamless operation of maritime satellite services and the continuous improvement of maritime safety standards.

Over the past 45 years, INMARSAT IGO and further to its restructuring, Inmarsat and IMSO have played a critical role in enhancing the safety of life at sea by ensuring the availability of efficient satellite communication channels for distress and safety communications.

“As IMSO celebrates this significant anniversary, the Organization remains committed to its mission of promoting the safety and security of maritime operations and we are excited to continue our work in making IMSO stronger for the years to come through further collaboration with IMO and our key partners, in particular the recognised providers of GMDSS satellite services Inmarsat and Iridium” said Mr. Laurent Parenté, Director General of IMSO.