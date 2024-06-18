Inmarsat Contingency Exercise in Burum, the Netherlands

The Director General of IMSO, Mr. Laurent Parenté and the Head of Operational Services, Mr. Halil Keskin visited the Operational Backup Centre (OBC) in Burum, the Netherlands, where Viasat/Inmarsat demonstrated the efficiency and effectiveness of their disaster recovery arrangements for the GMDSS services. Viasat/Inmarsat is required to conduct regular contingency exercises under the scrutiny of IMSO, according to timescales and procedures agreed with IMSO (18 June 2024).