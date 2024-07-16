San Diego Field Office advises travelers of new CDC dog importation requirements taking effect Aug. 1

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), San Diego Field Office is advising the traveling public that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements for dogs entering the U.S. will change Aug. 1.

“Effective August 1st, the CDC’s new dog importation requirements will be implemented to safeguard public health,” said Sidney K. Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “While these changes are essential, travelers can rest assured that wait times at the ports of entry will not be impacted. We urge everyone to familiarize themselves with the new requirements to ensure a smooth and efficient travel experience.”

On May 13, CDC published its new dog importation regulations; available on the Federal Register. The Rule will not go into effect until August 1st after the temporary suspension ceases on July 31. More information can be found at www.cdc.gov/dogtravel. CBP encourages the public to utilize the website to access CDC’s new DogBot tool to determine what rules apply to your dog based on the dates of travel and where your dog is traveling from. Failure to meet all entry requirements must result in the dog being denied entry and returned to Mexico.

For example, a dog originating from Mexico, and which has not visited a rabies high-risk country in the last six months will need to meet the following requirements: It will need to be at least 6 months old, have an International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip at the time of travel, A CDC Dog Import Form receipt AND:

One of the following documents required for the dog to enter the United States (note: any documentation that is not from the United States must be completed in the country where the dog's travel originates): Certification of Foreign Rabies Vaccination and Microchip form endorsed by an official veterinarian of the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog has been located; AND EITHER (1) a valid rabies serology titer OR (2) veterinary records (including the microchip number) for the dog in that country rabies-free or low-risk for the previous six months. The form must be completed within 30 days before arrival to the United States; OR Certification of U.S.-issued Rabies Vaccination form endorsed by USDA before dog departed the United States; OR Valid USDA-endorsed export health certificate that EITHER (1) Is for the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog's return itinerary originated (the form will only be valid for 30 days and one U.S. entry if it does not contain rabies vaccination information) OR (2) Documents a valid (unexpired) rabies vaccination administered in the United States (the form will be valid for the duration of the rabies vaccination (1 or 3 years)); OR Certification of Dog Arriving from DMRVV-free or Low-Risk Country form endorsed by an official veterinarian in the exporting country; AND valid rabies serology titer OR veterinary records (including microchip number) for the dog in that dog rabies-free or low-risk country for the previous six months; OR Foreign export certificate that documents the dog is at least six months of age and its ISO-compatible microchip number and has been certified by an official veterinarian of the exporting country; AND veterinary records (including microchip number) for the dog from the exporting dog rabies-free or low-risk country for the previous six months.



Please find more information at From August 1 Onward: What your Dog Needs to Enter the United States.

The new regulation is an effort to expedite and standardize the process at arrival as required documentation is to be gathered prior to arrival. Travelers can utilize the CBP One mobile application when available, to declare their pets prior to arrival at the port of entry. Providing advance information and scheduling appointments may expedite travelers’ CBP clearance upon arrival.

