Jesse Daniels, Member of Highly Decorated Family, Makes Waves as Co-Founder and C-Suite Member of Multiple Startups

Daniels - Private Equity & Ventures

Jesse A Daniels Continues to Revolutionize the Luxury Experience as Co-Founder, CEO, Creative Director, and Investor of Private Members Clubs

The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” — Coretta Scott King

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse Daniels, a member of a highly decorated family, has made a name for himself as a partner, co-founder, and C-suite member that has founded startups.In 2016, Daniels was introduced to an Athletic Country Club in a unique symbiotic relationship with a luxurious condominium building by one of his real estate partners and co-captain from an Executives Sports Club. This introduction motivated him to start laying the foundations for "Daniels - Private Equity & Ventures," his own venture. He strategically landed a partnership in the club to gain experience and learn the infrastructure of the company.After months of apprenticeship alongside the leadership of the Country Club's corporate teams, Daniels had launched his first startup, Coporate Executive Gatherings. This fellowship, made up of over 500 professionals, has been thriving since its acquisition by the Country Club in 2019. This experience has provided Daniels with a unique skillset invaluable to the world.Daniels second startup, The Jesse Daniels Story, is a short film that is loosely based on his life. The film has already garnered six awards and has now received a generous gift of $18,000 from a $125 million initiative for creatives. This recognition fortifies Daniels as an omnipresent figure capable of succeeding in all industries.In addition, Daniels took on a new role as a managing partner, protégé, and athlete at a prestigious capital firm. Alongside the capital firm, Daniels assisted in a one-time corporate networking event. This collaboration marks Daniels' third startup. The event has been instrumental in helping the firm achieve a $500 million coalition in 2020. This impressive growth has solidified Daniels and the Captial firms position as a Growth Partner for disruptive companies with the potential to reach a $1B-valuation.Despite the unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic in 2020, Daniels' had successfully launched his fourth startup, a Safety Products LLC. In 2021, the successful acquisition by its parent company unmasked Daniels' CEO capabilities, making him attractive to investors seeking strong leadership.Lastly, Daniels, currently a well-known super connector with corporate leadership skills and training, has recently been featured in both Republican and Democrat publications. His expertise makes him an immeasurable asset.AWARDS:WINNER - GOLD AWARDS - CREATIVE AWARDS - BUSINESS AWARDS - New York, USAWINNER - #1 INVESTMENT & CORPORATE NETWORKING GATHERING - Co Host - Bervann Capital Gala- New York, United StatesWINNER - THE DR. OZ PODCAST - Co Host - The Dr. Oz Show New York, United StatesWINNER - DERMACARE SAFTY PRODUCTS, LLC - Chief Executive Officer - Dermacare Packaging and label 2021 - United StatesWINNER - Guaranteed Income - Creative Director - Creatives Rebuild New York 2022 - New York, USAWINNER - THE UH SKY TEAM - Team leader - Ultimate Hoops- New York, United StatesWINNER - AM CASTING- Promotional Model - NIKE - New York, United StatesWINNER - GOLD AWARD - Best Microfilm - Independent Short Awards 2019 - Los Angeles, USAWINNER - GOLD AWARD - Best Cinematography - Independent Short Awards 2019 - Los Angeles, USAWINNER - GOLD AWARD - Best Inspirational Video - Vegas Movie Awards 2019 - Las Vegas, USAReferences:The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973 Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/ Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/ The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds

Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.