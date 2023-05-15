"The Jesse Daniels Story" Wins Gold Awards at Independent Short Awards, Vegas Movie Awards

WINNER - GOLD AWARD - Best Inspirational Video - Vegas Movie Awards 2019 - Las Vegas, USA WINNER - GOLD AWARD - Best Microfilm - Independent Short Awards 2019 - Los Angeles, USA Jesse Daniels

Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.

Love” — Daniels, Jesse A.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The inspiring story of an aspiring NBA basketball player who became a Super Star for Lifetime at sky in Manhattan, a business mogul and franchise partner of Creatives rebuild New York, has been recognized with two prestigious awards.Jesse Daniels' story has won Gold Awards at the Independent Short Awards and the Vegas Movie Awards. The awards recognize the inspiring story of Jesse Daniels, who has worked hard to achieve his dreams and solidify himself amongst the world's best.The awards come after Jesse Daniels' appearance at the Billionaire GALA at the Metropolitan Club of New York. The event was attended by some of the world's most influential people, and Jesse Daniels was able to make a lasting impression.Jesse Daniels' story is an inspiring one, and his awards are a testament to his hard work and dedication. His story is a reminder that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973 Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4 Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/ Lifetime at Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/ NBA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8 The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds

Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.