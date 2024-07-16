Visit West Hollywood Launches ‘West Hollywood Sunny Stays'
Guests staying for two or more nights at qualifying West Hollywood hotels will receive a $50 hotel credit to stay longer and enjoy the city
This exclusive hotel credit gives West Hollywood the opportunity to invite visitors to enjoy our world-class accommodations and the vibrant culture this summer”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit West Hollywood entices hotel stays through Labor Day 2024 with an exciting summer offer for out-of-town visitors and locals alike to experience all there is to offer in the heart of L.A. With a minimum booking of 2-nights at already unbeatable deals, 12 West Hollywood hotels have partnered to allow guests to receive an additional $50 discount on their final bill with the ‘West Hollywood’s Sunny Stays’ deal.
The participating West Hollywood hotels are accessible to all travelers, ranging in style and price point or with rooftop delights such as swimming pools, pickleball courts, or even nearby rooftop rollerskating. West Hollywood Summer Stays can be found at participating hotels including the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Chamberlain West Hollywood, Hotel Ziggy, Kimpton La Peer Hotel, Le Parc Suite Hotel, The London West Hollywood, Mondrian Los Angeles, Montrose West Hollywood, Petit Ermitage, Ramada Hollywood Hotel & Spa, Sunset Marquis Hotel, The West Hollywood EDITION.
As West Hollywood approaches its 40th anniversary, there is no better time to experience 1.9 square miles, packed with culture and excitement. West Hollywood is the one-stop-shop for an unforgettable summer getaway whether you’re looking for a wellness haven to relax and recharge or a bustling world-class shopping or dining scene, discerning travelers can find any delight within reach.
“West Hollywood offers an experience like nowhere else,” said Tom Kiely, President and CEO of West Hollywood Travel & Tourism Board. “This exclusive hotel credit gives West Hollywood the opportunity to invite visitors to enjoy our world-class accommodations and the vibrant culture this summer.”
West Hollywood's summer just got better with the Sunset Strip's "Summer On Sunset" program, offering visitors extra savings. Explore the Design District as it celebrates its 75th anniversary, a must-visit for those with a discerning eye for boutique shopping and cafe hopping.
Guests are invited to book their West Hollywood stay through a dedicated booking link (https://www.visitwesthollywood.com/offer/summer-hotel-deals), which will redirect to the select hotel's booking page. The $50 credit will be applied toward the eligible hotel bill, completed before Labor Day 2024. The summer offer will be valid only at participating Visit West Hollywood hotel locations, with a limit to one per household/guest. Credit is non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be redeemed for cash. Subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. The offer does not apply to groups, discounted rates, or in conjunction with other promotions. For more information on participating hotels and to book your stay, please visit https://www.visitwesthollywood.com/.
About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board
West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9-square-mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please visit www.visitwesthollywood.com.
