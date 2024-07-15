Red, white and new: Westminster Drive bridge dedicated in Marion, featuring American flag theme

ILLINOIS, July 15 - $7.3 million project made possible by Rebuild Illinois pays tribute to military, veterans

MARION - Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman was joined by state and local officials today to dedicate the new Westminster Drive bridge over Interstate 57, a project that pays tribute to the armed forces and veterans while serving an important transportation role for the region. Made possible by Rebuild Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program, the new bridge is adorned in a patriotic red, white and blue scheme resembling the American flag and provides access across the interstate to the popular Crab Orchard Greenway.

"As the sun sets, the new Westminster Drive bridge becomes more than just a bridge - it illuminates as a radiant tribute to our nation's heroes," said Gov. Pritzker. "By enhancing connectivity and safety in the region, Westminster Drive stands as a shining example of how Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing our infrastructure and uplifting communities across Illinois."





The $7.3 million bridge opened last year, with the finishing touches completed this spring. In addition to replacing a structure that was past its useful life, the new bridge was raised approximately 2.5 feet over I-57, making it compliant with the latest and safety and design standards.





The new 200-foot-long overpass also includes a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path that connects the Crab Orchard Greenway , a 20-mile regional multiuse trail that IDOT is helping to develop as a means to bolster recreation and transportation opportunities in Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Crainville and Carbondale as well as the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and John A. Logan College.





Located just west of the Marion VA Medical Center, the bridge's most noticeable feature is the fencing protecting the trail, constructed to represent an iconic impression of the American flag. It is created out of multicolored perforated metal and illuminated at night with red, white and blue LED ropes. Emblems of the various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces were incorporated into the bike and pedestrian sidewalk barrier as well as featured at the four corners of the bridge.





"The new Westminster Drive bridge not only improves safety and quality of life, but also serves as a patriotic symbol for the entire region to be seen by millions of drivers every year," said Secretary Osman. "At IDOT, we are always mindful of the contributions of our veterans and the military. With these improvements, Westminster Drive has become one of the signature bridges of the state, something we have been extremely proud to work with the community to deliver."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





