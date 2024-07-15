President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Kansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from April 25-30, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Elk, Greenwood, Linn, Morris, Neosho, Pottawatomie and Wilson counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew P. Meyer has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.