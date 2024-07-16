Delta Dental of Idaho Unveils Spring 2024 Oral Health Grant Recipients

Delta Dental of Idaho

Grants Aim to Enhance Oral Health and Bolster the Dental Workforce Across Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Dental of Idaho, the state's leading provider of individual dental benefits, is excited to announce the awardees of its 2024 Spring Oral Health Grant program. This group of grantees comprises six non-profit organizations dedicated to enhancing Idaho's dental infrastructure, expanding workforce capacity, improving access to affordable and high-quality dental care, and reducing oral disease through education, prevention, and treatment.

2024 Grant Recipients and Their Programs:

- Idaho Oral Health Alliance — $8,200 for 100 Million Mouths Campaign

- Pocatello Free Clinic — $24,300 for dental program equipment

- Public Health Idaho North Central District — $10,000 for equipment for school-based sealant program

- Southwest District Health — $3,000 for equipment for school-based sealant program

- Terry Reilly Health Services — $13,900 for X-ray equipment

- Wellness Tree Community Clinic — $15,600 for dentures program

The submissions underwent an evaluation by a committee comprising Delta Dental senior leaders and an external dental professional. The evaluations were based on the criteria outlined in the proposal request, including defined needs, objectives, mission alignment, and relevance to historically underserved or underrepresented communities.

"Our dedication to improving the oral health of Idaho's residents is at the heart of our mission and drives everything we do," shares Heather Brown, Senior Director of Oral Health and Community Outreach at Delta Dental of Idaho. "We aim to broaden access to dental services in remote and underserved communities and focus on ensuring that everyone, especially those in need, can attain improved oral and overall health."

Delta Dental of Idaho, with a steadfast commitment to improving oral health, continues to invest in programs that broaden access to oral health care, improve oral health education, and support communities across Idaho. Last year, the not-for-profit organization invested over $2 million in community outreach programs, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing healthcare quality in Idaho communities.

To learn more about Delta Dental of Idaho’s community outreach programs, visit https://www.deltadentalid.com/Community-Outreach.

About Delta Dental of Idaho

Delta Dental of Idaho is the leading dental benefits carrier in the state, providing quality, affordable dental plans for both companies and individuals. We are a not-for-profit organization seeking to improve the dental health of all Idahoans through our plan offerings and community outreach programs. Nationally, Delta Dental member companies provide coverage to more than 80 million Americans. For more information, visit deltadentalid.com.

