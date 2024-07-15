B.C. sets higher standards, strengthens protections for international students

CANADA, July 15 - Phase 2 of the International Education Framework will raise education quality and integrity standards and strengthen protections at post-secondary institutions enrolling international students.

Changes to the Province’s Education Quality Assurance (EQA) designation, which all post-secondary institutions must hold to enrol international students, include:

requiring institutions deliver at least 50% of the program in person to international students;

having appropriate locations controlled by the institution;

having staff to support international students; and

ensuring compliance with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reporting.

The new EQA code of practice that EQA-designated institutions must agree to improves protections for students by requiring clear and accurate marketing and promotional information, accountability for education agents, tuition transparency, housing assistance, academic supports, and student health and safety.

Not abiding by the code of practice could result in an institution losing its EQA designation and no longer being able to accept international students.

Private degree-granting institutions will see changes, including:

labour market alignment for degree programs;

requirements that institutions manage enrolment in a manner appropriate for their infrastructure, student resources and services;

increased fees for existing application fees and fees for the conduct of review; and

an additional annual fee for private and out-of-province degree-granting institutions.

New measures for private training institutions will set a higher bar to be designated under the Private Training Act (PTA), including: