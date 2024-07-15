2019 NILA Conference Update: Free Workshop and Conference Events
2019 NILA Conference
Raising the Bar: Nebraska’s New World Language Standards
October 11-12, 2019
University of Nebraska Kearney
- Free Half-Day Workshop
- 25 Professional Sessions
- Lunch and Keynote
- Awards Ceremony
- Vendor Exhibits
- Association Meetings
- Opportunities to Network
- Door Prizes
- Stuff Swap
- (Bring items to exchange)
Friday Workshop with Keynote Presenter Stephanie Call
World Language Specialist Stephanie Call will introduce the new standards with activities, resources, and methods that are meant to provide practical and effective strategies to meet the bar. Come prepared to participate, to share, and to learn. Expect to have fun. Standards implementation packets will be provided to those in attendance.
The Friday workshop is available at no cost. It is from 1:00 to 4:00 in the Sandhills Room on the first floor of the Nebraskan Student Union.