2019 NILA Conference Update: Free Workshop and Conference Events

2019 NILA Conference

Raising the Bar: Nebraska’s New World Language Standards

October 11-12, 2019

University of Nebraska Kearney

Free Half-Day Workshop

25 Professional Sessions

Lunch and Keynote

Awards Ceremony

Vendor Exhibits

Association Meetings

Opportunities to Network

Door Prizes

Stuff Swap

(Bring items to exchange)

Friday Workshop with Keynote Presenter Stephanie Call

World Language Specialist Stephanie Call will introduce the new standards with activities, resources, and methods that are meant to provide practical and effective strategies to meet the bar. Come prepared to participate, to share, and to learn. Expect to have fun. Standards implementation packets will be provided to those in attendance.

The Friday workshop is available at no cost. It is from 1:00 to 4:00 in the Sandhills Room on the first floor of the Nebraskan Student Union.